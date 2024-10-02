Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some of the latest Scottish football stories ahead of the next round of Premiership fixtures.

Hibs and Hearts will return to Scottish Premiership action this weekend as both sides hope to get an important three points in the bank. The Jambos are especially searching for a positive result, as they are yet to secure their first win of the season. Before they take on Aberdeen on Sunday, Hearts have the task of facing Dinamo Minsk in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

While the two Edinburgh sides prepare for their next fixtures, we’ve rounded up the latest Scottish football headlines.

Forward ruled out of Hibs clash

Dundee United will be without Kristijan Trapanovski for their meeting with Hibs in two weeks after suffering a hamstring injury. Manager Jim Goodwin has confirmed the 25-year-old will be out for several weeks after a scan following training returned the results on his hamstring.

“No, he won’t be fit for the weekend. He is looking at another three or four weeks from just now,” Goodwin said. “He did his hamstring in training last week. We thought it might settle down. We sent him for a scan and it has come back as a slight nick in the hamstring, so we are looking at three or four weeks out.”

Hibs are scheduled to play Dundee United in the first game back after the upcoming international break. It will certainly be a blow for the Tangerines, as Trapanovski has played a prominent role in his side since signing for the club over the summer.

Aberdeen boss ‘not missing’ European opportunity

Jimmy Thelin is enjoying a dream start to his time as Aberdeen manager, with a perfect run in the Premiership tying them on points with Celtic, who they will also meet in the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup.

Thelin left Swedish side Elfsborg to take the Pittodrie job, leaving behind the chance to challenge in the Europa League. However, the Dons boss has stressed that he does not regret making the move as Aberdeen push for their own potential European qualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think about what I am missing. I am so happy to be here. I take this challenge but I think it is important to be consistent to play in Europe. It is important for the club, supporters and it is really important for the players to cope with that tempo of the games and every week use our mentality to challenge yourself to grow. That is where you want to be [Europe], on that level to feel good. Everybody learns from that and grows.

“We get better and better in that environment. It is better for Aberdeen in the future to be there again. We have been there and we have to look forward to it again.”