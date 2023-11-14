One former Rangers star is still without a club despite winning the Premier League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The second international break of the season is now upon us with Hearts' Lawrence Shankland and Aiden Denholm receiving last minute call ups for the Scotland squads.

Following his brace against Motherwell, the 28-year-old striker has received the call from Steve Clarke with Che Adams having to pull out of the camp due to injury. Denholm has been added to Scotland's U21 pool for their upcoming Euro qualifiers against Belgium and Hungary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old midfielder has impressed on his recent appearances, lately coming on in the second half against Rangers in the Viaplay Cup.

As the Edinburgh sides wish their international stars well, here is the latest news from the Scottish Premiership...

Europe is 'doable' for Dundee FC

Qualifying for Europe is "definitely doable" for promoted Dundee, says striker Amadou Bakayoko (PLZ). Bakayoko joined Dundee earlier this season on loan from Forest Green Rovers. He has since featured in all of their league fixtures, scoring three goals in the process.

Two of those goals came against St Mirren on Saturday as his side beat the team currently sitting in third place 4-0 at Dens Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to PLZ Soccer after the match, the 27-year-old said: "Looking at the table, I think it's definitely doable. I'm expecting a lot from myself and the team. I think we've shown where we are in the table and the performances that we're capable of doing, if we continue doing what we did today."

'Outstanding' starlet on Scotland's radar

Scotland assistant manager John Carver described Tino Livramento as an "outstanding" talent as he confirmed the Newcastle United right-back is on boss Steve Clarke's radar (The Herald).

The Magpies full-back has enjoyed an impressive season so far under the guidance of Eddie Howe but is yet to go public on where his international allegiances lie. The 21-year-old is eligible to play for Scotland and Portugal national dies through his mother being Scottish and his father being Portuguese.

The winger was born in Croydon and after failing to reach a senior contract with Chelsea, he began his career with Southampton before moving up north earlier this year. He has represented England from Under 15 levels up to U21s but is still able to switch his allegiances.

Ex-Gers star and Premier League winner remains without club

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Rangers midfielder Joe Dodoo, 28, is still without a club almost 15 weeks after the league campaign kicked off (Scottish Sun).

Dodoo, who won the Premier League with Leicester City, has been without a club since January, working alone waiting for his next big break. The Ghana-born right-wing moved to England when he was eight, joining the academy at Leicester and went on to make his breakthrough at the King Power stadium under Claudio Ranieri.

He moved to Rangers in 2016, during which time he enjoyed loan spells at Charlton Athletic and Blackpool but was most recently at Burton Albion on a short team deal.