Plenty of tributes have been paid to the Edinburgh born former player who featured with the likes of Liverpool and Rangers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Liverpool and Rangers player Willie Stevenson has passed away, aged 85.

The former left-half was born in Leith and played in the local area at Edina Hearts and Dalkeith Thistle before winning the Scottish Football League and Scottish Cup at Rangers. He then made himself a hero at Liverpool over a five year spell before joining Stoke City, ending his career with stints at Tranmere Rovers, Limerick, Vancouver Whitecaps and Macclesfield Town,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Liverpool statement reads: “Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the passing of former player Willie Stevenson. Stevenson, who made 241 appearances for the club in the 1960s, has died at the age of 85. A skilful left-half, Edinburgh-born Stevenson was signed by Bill Shankly from Rangers in October 1962 and was a key member of the team that won First Division titles in 1964 and 1966, as well as the Reds’ first FA Cup in 1965. He missed only nine league matches in his first four full seasons at Anfield and also collected a runners-up medal in the 1966 Cup Winners’ Cup. Stevenson scored 18 goals for Liverpool, including the penalty that clinched a 2-0 semi-final win over Chelsea en route to the historic FA Cup success of 1965.”

Tributes paid to Willie Stevenson

Stoke City said: “Stoke City Football Club is saddened to learn of the passing of former left half, Willie Stevenson, at the age of 85. The Scot, who hailed from Leith and began his career with Rangers, made more than 100 appearances for the Potters between 1967 and 1973 after Tony Waddington brought him to the Victoria Ground for a £30,000 fee from Liverpool.

“A popular member of the Potters’ side which reached the FA Cup semi-finals in successive seasons in the early 70s, he was also with City when Waddington’s side lifted the 1972 League Cup, featuring in the Third Round as City overcame Oxford United. We send our thoughts and sincere condolences to Willie’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Tranmere chairman and former teammate Mark Palios commented: “Willie was a classical ball playing midfielder who made those around him look good. He was massively influential in the development of the young side that Ron Yeats put together, with the likes of Bobby Tynan, Ronnie Moore and Dickie Johnson. He was a great team mate who I was privileged to play alongside, and and my thoughts and best wishes are with his family and loved ones.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football historian Kieran Smith added: "Extremely sad news to announce the passing of the great Willie Stevenson. An Anfield legend and an esteemed member of Shankly’s great team of the 1960s. Our thoughts are with his family and friends YNWA."