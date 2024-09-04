Andy Robertson during a Scotland training session at The City Stadium | SNS Group

The Scotland captain is determined to guide Scotland through the group stage of a major tournament before he retires

Rejuvenated Andy Robertson has confessed Scotland’s Euro 2024 group stage exit was “right up there” with the biggest disappointments of his career - but is determined to help his country overcome that hurdle before hanging up his boots.

Steve Clarke’s side arrived in Germany earlier this summer buoyed by optimism after a sublime qualifying campaign but bowed out of the tournament rather prematurely after an agonising last-gasp defeat to Hungary.

While that pain and anguish is still fresh in his mind, Robertson believes the future is bright for the Scots, with a number of talented uncapped players now ready to make their mark on the international stage having waited patiently in the wings for an opportunity to impress.

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has addressed his post-Euro disappointment | SNS Group

The Liverpool defender admitted: “I’ve had a lot of disappointment in my career and it (the Euros) was right up there. I’ve been relegated twice, I’ve been beaten in a Scottish Cup final, two Champions League finals. That’s just at club level. Internationally, I’ve experienced the hurt of not qualifying for Euros.

“At the end of the day, we wanted to be the first team in Scotland’s history to get out of the group, that was our aim. And we failed on that. But it’s important to realise how much work and effort went into getting us there.

“When I first played with Scotland, playing in a major tournament was a thing of a distant past. We’ve now qualified for the last two major tournaments in Europe. It’s now about taking that next step when we’re at these tournaments, we need to compete with the big nations and try to achieve that dream of getting out of a group.”

He continued: “I think it’s up to us to say how we felt on the pitch. The manager asked me to say what we thought we could’ve done better. I said what I believed and we then had a discussion around certain things.

“What became quite apparent within the first minute or two of our phone call was that we were both on the same page. We knew what had went wrong in the build-up (to the tournament) and what went wrong in the games at the time. It was up to us and the manager to go away and think about it.

“He wanted to phone me and a couple of the other players just to bounce a few things off all of us. So I think we were all sounding boards for him. The manager was in a really good place when he phoned me, he was looking forward to what we can achieve next. We have to go and do that now.

“There’s been a bit of change in the backroom staff with Alan Irvine coming in, a bit more experience. He’s been there and done it at some really good clubs. So the manager has already made that change and other changes within the squad. There’s new players in, younger players. So it’s up to them to prove that they’re good enough to play for Scotland.

“We believe they’ve all got the quality and have huge futures ahead of them, but we know it’s difficult at international level. It’s up to them to go and show that and for the experienced lads to prove we’ve still got it as well.”

Poland - who sit 28th in the FIFA rankings - are the visitors to Hampden Park on Thursday as Scotland prepare to get their first Nations League campaign as Pot 1 seed up and running. With a number of new faces included in the squad, boss Steve Clarke could hand debuts to several players. Vancouver Whitecaps forward Ryan Gauld is one of those names in question, with the former Dundee United wonderkid earning a long-overdue senior call-up for the first time since 2014 after a string of standout performances in the MLS.

“He is available for selection” Clarke confirmed. “Obviously he has come a long way through a lot of time zones. The first time I met him was on Monday. He’s not had a lot of time to work on the pitch. He was out there on Tuesday in the training session, but limited time on the pitch. A little bit longer this morning (Wednesday). It has been nice to see him and to meet him. I think he has enjoyed it so far. Can he be involved in the game tomorrow? For sure and the game after as well. Everyone in the squad can be involved. You can play 16 players out of 23. Hopefully across the two games we get to see him.”