Steve Clarke has been forced into some personnel changes ahead of this week’s international fixtures against Poland and Portugal.

The first international break of the 2024/25 season is upon us - Steve Clarke has named his Scotland squad to take on Poland and Portugal in a pair of Nations League games.

We’ll take a look at who has made the cut in this piece - but we will be focusing on who has been given a fresh call-up and which players have been left out. Who is in and who is out?

Who’s in?

Rangers’ Connor Barron will be given his first Scotland call-up by Clarke - while the Gers have had an underwhelming start to the season, Barron’s engine and attitude have clearly caught the eye of the Hampden hierarchy. Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken will also get a call-up, following his decent start to the campaign for the Dark Blues.

Meanwhile, former Hibs player Josh Doig has returned to the Scotland squad. The full-back left Easter Road to join Hellas Verona in 2022. Currently, the 22 year old plays for Sassuolo in Serie A, having joined the club in January for a fee in the region of £5 million.

Who’s out?

Former Southampton striker Che Adams has ‘pulled out’ of the Scotland squad for this international break. Furthermore, a pair of Celtic stars - James Forrest and Greg Taylor - have also dropped out of the squad.

In addition to this, Kilmarnock goalkeeper Robby McCrorie has also had to withdraw - this was expected, as the 26 year old is currently struggling with a hip injury.

The full Scotland squad is as follows: Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Zander Clark (Hearts), Jon McCracken (Dundee), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Max Johnston (Sturm Graz), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Scott McKenna (Las Palmas), John Souttar (Rangers), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Josh Doig (Sassuolo), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps), Billy Gilmour (Napoli), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Scott McTominay (Napoli), Connor Barron (Rangers), Ben Doak (Middlesbrough), Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts), Lyndon Dykes (Birmingham City), Tommy Conway (Middlesbrough).