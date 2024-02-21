Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two of the league’s most in-form clubs will collide at Ibrox this weekend as third place Hearts take on league-leaders Rangers. The Gers have been in brilliant form since the arrival of Philippe Clement and have lost just one of their last 26 games in all competitions since the Belgian’s arrival in mid-October.

The Light Blues boast a 100 percent record in all competitions since the start of 2024. A record which is remarkably shared by Edinburgh heavyweights Hearts, who now boast a 14 point gap on fourth placed Kilmarnock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere in the capital, Hibs are in anything but good form at the moment and are still chasing their first league win of the calendar year. The Cabbage are five points behind sixth place Dundee, but have the perfect chance to bridge the gap when they play host to Tony Docherty’s side this weekend.

Ahead of another intriguing round of fixtures in the Scottish Premiership Edinburgh News has taken a look at all of the main headlines in the division.

Scottish Premiership boss outed as ‘diehard’ Rangers fan

Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock has been described as a ‘diehard’ Rangers fan by former Gers defender Andy Halliday. Halliday appeared on an episode of the Open Goal podcast alongside ex-Celtic academy graduate Si Ferry. During the show the pair admit that they have both had a chuckle at Warnock’s antics in interviews, particularly due to Aberdeen’s long-standing rivalry with the Ibrox club.

In Warnock’s opening interview as Dons boss, he told Sky Sports: “I love Rangers and am a Rangers fan down here, only because of Ally McCoist, Rangers and me and him against Alan Brazil, who’s mad Celtic. I remember going to Celtic when Gordon Strachan was there, he invited me into the office, great day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The passion, Celtic and Rangers fan. But I have always thought the same about the Edinburgh clubs, Nick Montgomery is one of my former players and now managing Hibernian, so I hope they do really well.”

Halliday told the Open Goal podcast: “I’ll tell you one thing about Warnock, he’s a diehard Rangers fan! All he talks about is Rangers! The Dunoon True Blues and that he’s talking about going to games. He just loves Rangers.”

Ferry added: “I couldn’t believe he said that! Couple of my mates will be at the game, ‘true Blues’... you’re the Aberdeen manager!”

Celtic in-line for major windfall as former players drop exciting Liverpool transfer hint

Former Celtic defender Jeremie Frimpong has been a revelation for Xabi Alonso’s title-chasing Bayer Leverkusen team and he boasts a record of seven goals and six assists from full back in just 21 league appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Netherlands international has been an integral part of Alonso’ team this season, which remain unbeaten in the Bundesliga and eight points clear of defending champions Bayern Munich.

Unsurprisingly, Frimpong’s exceptional form has prompted interest from Europe’s elite and GlasgowWorld understands that the star has hinted that he’d like to move to Liverpool in the summer - as Celtic stand waiting for a hefty sell-on fee.

Frimpong told Ziggo Sport: "We haven't lost yet this season. But yes, football is changeable, we have to keep concentration. We all trust the coach and know we can do something big this season. We all want to win a trophy, and the coach helps with his playing style."

When asked about the possibility of moving to Liverpool, the right-back confirmed: "Liverpool? Great club, with history. That would be great. Who knows what the future will bring.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frimpong joined Celtic in 2019 under Neil Lennon. He left in 2021 for Germany for a fee of £11m plus the hefty sell-on , believed to be around 30 percent, which is likely to reap big rewards.