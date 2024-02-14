Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neil Warnock believes it will be possible for clubs like Hearts and Hibs to break Celtic and Rangers domination within Scottish football.

The 75-year-old is now interim manager at Aberdeen after the sacking of manager Barry Robson. It was a third place finish for the Dons last season but they are languishing in the bottom half this campaign.

It's his first stint in the Scottish Premiership after a lengthy career south of the border. He has watched from afar with interest but knows Celtic and Rangers have a firm grip on who wins the title, and who comes second.

Warnock is of the belief that a club like Aberdeen, Hearts or Hibs could be the clubs to end that stranglehold. He said: "I think it is possible to break into the big-timers, but I think it would take anybody time to do that.

"Having been here for two or three games now, I can see that some of the players under me are relishing the challenge up here.

"I think that's the big thing for clubs like Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs who are challenging the top two. But I haven't had much time to look beyond that. I have got enough to do in looking at my players and trying to get the best out of the group and deciding on who will play and who won't play.

"I think it's a mixture of things. The recruitment has got to be excellent and in liaison with the manager. Then it's all about opinions really. My opinion on a player would probably be different to another manager, you all have your trends.

"I like my leaders in a club who can stand up and be counted during a game. We haven't got many of those besides Shinnie, but they are a genuine bunch and I will move on with that.