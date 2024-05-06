Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With just three games remaining, the Scottish Premiership run-in is really heating up with so much to play for in both sides of the split. Hibs remain top of the bottom-half despite losing 2-1 at Ross County, while Hearts were also beaten on the road, with Celtic 3-0 winners at Parkhead.

This weekend will see the small matter of a fourth and final Old Firm derby in the league with the title still up for grabs. Hearts and Hibs will have their own goals between now and the end of the season and as both prepare for big games, the Edinburgh Evening News has rounded up some of the latest stories from across the league.

Aiken’s play-off hope

Murray Aiken hopes he can lift Airdrie into the Scottish Premiership alongside fellow Hibs loanees Kanayo Megwa and Josh O’Connor. Airdrie finished fourth in the Scottish Championship and face Partick Thistle in the play-off quarter-finals this week.

“It has been really good,” said Aiken. “Kanayo I think has played every minute of every game, and Josh has played his part also, scoring goals against Dundee United and Ayr. Having them beside me is good. I’ve known these boys for years, so we’re all really enjoying it.

“I had been out for quite some time there, so it was good to get back out on Friday night and get some minutes in the legs, and hopefully I’ll be able to do a wee bit in the play-offs. I was just hoping to get through it. I knew I was going to play 60 minutes from the start, got through it unscathed, and I’m feeling quite good, so hopefully the gaffer trusts me in the play-offs!”

‘Gers eye McNair

Rangers are among a number of clubs reportedly eyeing a move for Paddy McNair, who will be available on a free transfer this summer. McNair will leave current club Middlesbrough when his contract expires in June, opening the door to a fresh challenge.

The Belfast Telegraph names Rangers alongside Como and Maccabi Tel Aviv as three potential suitors for the versatile midfielder-cum-defender, who joined Boro in 2018 for £5million. The 29-year-old started his career at Manchester United and also played for Sunderland.