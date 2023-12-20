Our SWPL1 Edinburgh team of 2023 - Hibs, Hearts and Spartans players combined

Now that football in 2023 has come to a close in the SWPL1, we look over which players have stood out throughout the year in Edinburgh. Hibs', Hearts' and Spartans' players had tough and highly memorable moments throughout 2023. However, these 11 players have stood out over the rest for their contributions to their club throughout the entire year.
1. GK - Charlotte Parker-Smith
The Goalkeeper has been on fire for Hearts throughout 2023. Parker-Smith put in numerous sensational performances which saw Eva Olid’s side take points off Rangers twice and Glasgow City last month. At times, the goalkeeper looks unbeatable which is a credit to her ability. Credit: SNS Group Photo: SNS Group
2. RB - Emma Brownlie
Another player who helped catapult Hearts up the table. Brownlie consistently locks down the right flank. Her defensive awareness and leadership help Hearts keep the backline secure from any threats. Brownlie has been awarded for her performances numerous times throughout the year. From winning the SWPL Player of the Month in January to being named in the PFA Team of the Season for the 2022/23 campaign. Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL Photo: Colin Poultney/SWPL
3. CB - Leah Eddie
The centre-back has consistently been one Hibs’ best players recently. Her defensive capabilities have helped the side see out multiple important victories, including the last two Edinburgh derbies. Eddie has also popped up with a goal or two at important moments such as their game against Spartans where she equalised from a corner. With the defender on such good form, a call-up to the Scotland A team won’t be too far away. Credit: David Mollison Photo: David Mollison
4. CB - Poppy Lawson
Partnering with Eddie at the back is her teammate Lawson. The two have developed a formidable partnership over the course of the year which has helped them see out plenty of tight victories. Hibs’ defence has really improved throughout 2023 and Lawson has been key to that. The defender has also popped up with her first goals for the club when she netted a brace against Aberdeen in the Sky Sports Cup. Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL