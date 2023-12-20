Our SWPL1 Edinburgh team of 2023 - Hibs, Hearts and Spartans players combined

4 . CB - Poppy Lawson

Partnering with Eddie at the back is her teammate Lawson. The two have developed a formidable partnership over the course of the year which has helped them see out plenty of tight victories. Hibs’ defence has really improved throughout 2023 and Lawson has been key to that. The defender has also popped up with her first goals for the club when she netted a brace against Aberdeen in the Sky Sports Cup. Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL