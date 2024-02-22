Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hearts and Hibs’ Premiership rivals Motherwell are now in talks with two parties who are interested in investing in the North Lanarkshire side.

The Fir Park club recently published a 90-second video aimed at attracting Hollywood investment last month and claim that they have since received four or five serious approaches.

Chairman Jim McMahon says talks with the two parties are ‘progressing rapidly’ and BBC Sport understands that talks with both an America party and a multinational set-up are ongoing.

However, any investment in the club would significantly reduce the Well Society’s shareholding in a move which would divide opinion with supporters. The fan group, set up in 2011, currently has a 71% share in the club.

Well Society members have been promises that they will have a final say on offers, with one member looking to reduce their shareholding below 50%.

The news of Motherwell’s potential investment comes after financial results showed that the club have made a £1.6m loss since last season.

As it stands Motherwell are ninth in the Premiership, seven points clear of 11th placed Ross County and 10 clear of bottom club Livingston. The next few months look to be a time of great transition for the club, who are actively recruiting a new chief executive. Chairman McMahom will also step down from his role at the end of the campaign.

Rangers star lauded as club ‘legend’ by former Ibrox favourite

Former Rangers star and title-winning defender Alan Hutton has described club captain James Tavernier as a club legend.

The ex-Aston Villa and Tottenham star claimed the decision to sign Javernier was one of the club’s best pieces of business in the modern era.

The 32-year-old moved to Glasgow in 2015 for a reported fee of just £200,000, according to Rangers Review. He arrived at Ibrox with the club in the Championship and won promotion in his first season. Tavernier has since gone on to make over 443 appearances - lifting the Premiership title, the Scottish Cup and most recently the League Cup in the process. He was also a catalyst in the team’s road to the 2022 Europa League final, which hey ultimately lost on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Hutton told Football Insider: “I think Tavernier has to be a Rangers legend for me.

“When you see the money that his move from Wigan cost - it was next to nothing. He’s been there through thick and thin.