The latest Scottish Premiership headlines ahead of the top flight’s return this weekend.

The Scottish Premiership will return to action this weekend, with international football now finished until 2025. Hibs are on the road against Dundee this Saturday while Hearts will host league leaders Celtic, with both Edinburgh sides in desperate need of points on the board.

While we wait for the return of Scotland’s top flight, we’ve rounded up some of the latest news and transfers stories.

Clement linked with surprise Ibrox exit

Reports on Philippe Clement’s future have been doing the rounds lately after Rangers fell significantly behind both Celtic and Aberdeen at the top of the table. As doubt hands over his position at Ibrox, a surprise opening has presented itself elsewhere.

According to Record Sport, Clement could be given a huge opportunity away from Rangers as the Belgium national team eye potential replacements for Domenico Tedesco. The Red Devils are ‘preparing to pull the trigger’ on the 39-year-old following Belgium’s latest shock defeat to Israel in the Nations League.

Clement is reportedly ‘among the leading contenders’ being considered to take over from Tedesco. There is said to be the desire among those at the Royal Belgian Football Association to bring in a Belgian native this time, having recruited the Italian-German Tedesco and Roberto Martinez of Spain in their last two hirings.

Aberdeen star set to become free agent

While Aberdeen hope to continue their superb start to the 2024/25 season, the summer will bring a lot of transfer speculation. If the Dons can keep this form ticking over, they will undoubtedly be an attractive destination for a lot of transfer targets. However, they do have their own players to consider, and those who are expected to leave in 2025.

It has been reported that Duk is not expected to sign a new contract with Aberdeen and will be leaving the club at the end of the season when his deal expires. Manager Jimmy Thelin was recently asked about Duk’s situation and insisted that while he remains at Pittodrie, he will remain a key part of his team.

“I don’t want to speculate on how long the player is going to stay, I know the business. There’s always things happening in this business but I’m happy as long as he shows his energy and his fighting spirit for Aberdeen and his team.

“He’s bringing a lot of energy to the team and also quality as a football player. So that’s my focus, I don’t think about what can happen in the future.”