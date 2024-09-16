Ange Postecoglou has assured Tottenham fans that they can expect silverware this season. | AFP via Getty Images

A round-up of key headlines from Hearts and Hibs’ Premiership rivals

Hibs boss David Gray was finally able to celebrate a victory in the Scottish Premiership as his side secured a 2-0 victory at the fifth time of asking against strugglers St Johnstone.

Goals from Ukrainian Mykola Kuharevich and the ever reliable Martin Boyle secured the points for the hosts, who are finally starting to build momentum after failing to win their first four league games for the first time since 2002.

Elsewhere, on the other side of the capital there was much less to smile about for Steven Naismith’s Hearts, who slipped to the bottom of the table with a 2-0 loss to champions Celtic.

The capital side showed signs of encouragement and were the victims of a harsh VAR decision as Lawrence Shankland first-half penalty award was overturned.

Hibs will look to build further momentum in a challenging away trip to Rangers while Hearts will be under pressure to kick start their season in an away trip to St Mirren.

Ahead of an action-packed week of Scottish football, we take a look at all the main headlines from around the division.

Rangers icon backs key figure to return to Ibrox

Rangers legend Ally McCoist believes that Dave King is the man to fix the club’s existing problems and believes that his former club are currently ‘in a state’ following John Bennett’s exit.

The 60-year-old wished the departing chairman well and reckons King fits the criteria to give the Ibrox side a boost after his previous success between 2015 and 2020.

King has recently stated his intention to return to Rangers and believes the club needs new leadership and a long-term vision.

McCoist is not against King’s proposal and feels he could help steady the ship at this time. He told Talksport, (via Daily Record ): “We've got to do something. We have to, the first thing I would like to do is echo the views and wish John Bennett a return to full health.

“He is a good man and that is the most important thing. At this moment in time, we have no chairman, (former chief exec) James Bisgrove left for Saudi Arabia, you have got to say, the club is in a state, it is in a state."

He added: "Dave King has come in before, and grabbed the club by the scruff of the neck, shook it around, and turned it around. But can he do it again? At this moment in time, I think he is probably our best option. We are not going to get any Arab Sheikh coming over, I don't see it happening. From where I am sitting, the best option would be to go with another tried and tested, He has been there before and had success. It would be a gamble, no matter who comes in, but I think someone like Dave King, who has had a proven track record, would be good.”

Former Celtic boss sends defiant message to Tottenham fans

Former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is adamant that he will achieve silverware in his second season at Tottenham despite his side’s slow start to the new campaign.

Tottenham have won just one of their four Premier League games this term and were recently defeated 1-0 at home to North London rivals Arsenal.

Speaking after the game , Postecoglou, who lifted silverware with Yokohoma F Marinos, South Melbourne, Brisbane Roar and Celtic explained: “I’ll correct myself - I don’t usually win things, I always win things in my second year.

“Nothing’s changed. I’ve said it now. I don’t say things unless I believe them.”

Tottenham finished fifth in Postecolgou’s first season in the English capital and are aiming to win their first piece of silverware since the League Cup back in 2008.