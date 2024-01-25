Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The January transfer window is now in its final week with Hibs and Hearts ready to make their final squad alterations ahead of close of play next Thursday. Both of Hibs' latest signings featured against Rangers at Easter Road last night (24 January) but fans will be left to ponder on their talents with the visitors easing to a 3-0 victory.

Hearts, on the other hand, enjoyed an enthralling 3-2 victory over Dundee at Tynecastle with the latest addition to the squad Dexter Lembikisa scoring on debut. It now remains to be seen what final movements happen within the Scottish Premiership but Nick Montgomery may well hope the Easter Road board can miraculously find extra cash before next Thursday's deadline day.

Ahead of the weekend's impending Premiership battles, with Hibs set to take on Kilmarnock and Hearts ready to host Aberdeen, here is the latest news from the SPFL leagues...

Celtic receive 'game-changing' offer

Celtic are bracing themselves for further bids for Matt O'Riley after Atletico Madrid made the first move with a loan-then-buy deal for the Denmark midfielder that could be worth up to £20m (Scottish Sun). The Herald then called the offer a 'game-changer' in terms of the club's stance on O'Riley but the club must reinvest if they accept a bid for the 23-year-old.

Matt O'Riley in action for Celtic in Scottish Cup clash

Reports from the Sun indicate that there would be an initial loan fee with further payments taking place down the line that could amount to the £20m but it is understood that the Hoops are set to knock back that approach. Rodgers has made it clear he wishes to keep hold of the 23-year-old but with such approaches as from Diego Simeone's club, it could be a tough ask for the Hoops boss.

Rangers face Serie A transfer battle

Rangers and Italian Serie A outfit Torino are battling with several clubs for young Dutch left-back Anass Salah-Eddine of Ajax (Fabrizio Romano). The Football transfer expert took to his Twitter account to say: "Ajaz are open to loan out Anass Salah-Eddine in the final days of the transfer window. 2002 born Holland U21 left back in the list of several clubs including Rangers and Torino but race open, nothing agreed so far."

The 22-year-old started his youth career with the likes of Blauw-Wit Amsterdam, RKSV Pancratius and Amsterdamsche FC before moving to AZ Alkmaar and latterly Ajax in 2018. He has made six senior appearances for the Dutch side and spent the 2022-23 season on loan with Twente. The left-back has also featured at all youth levels for the Dutch side from U15.

