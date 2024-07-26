Rangers manager Philippe Clement says there will be changes in the squad this summer. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

A roundup of the latest transfer headlines for Hearts and Hibs rivals in the Scottish Premiership.

Scottish Premiership clubs are aiming high this summer as they set their sights on bringing in exciting new personnel. After another entertaining season in the top flight, teams at both the top and bottom of the table are bolstering their options, eyeing up talent in Scotland and beyond. Let’s take a look at who some of the clubs have been linked with lately.

Rangers make Man United star ‘a priority’

Rangers have ‘requested’ to sign Manchester United midfielder Hannibal on loan this summer as Philippe Clement has made him ‘a priority’ to add to the ranks ahead of the new season. However, the Gers face pretty stiff competition as, according to Africafoot, the Tunisia international has received two offers already.

Copenhagen have ‘started negotiations’ with Hannibal and United, as they are also interested in a loan signing, with an option to buy. However, the 21-year-old is reportedly ‘not very keen’ on this proposal. This could hand a lifeline to Rangers in their pursuit of the Red Devils player, whose contract expires next summer. Negotiations are said to be ‘advanced’ between ‘all parties’ involved in the conversation.

St Johnstone starlet hit with Arsenal and Celtic dilemma

St Johnstone’s rising teenage star Callan Hamill has travelled with the Arsenal U18 team for pre-season training but he has a big decision to make on what is shaping up to be a bright future ahead of him. According to The Athletic, the 15-year-old has been spending time with Arsenal’s setup ahead of a potential move to the club next summer. Hamill must wait until he is eligible to make a transfer across the border.