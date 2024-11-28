Rangers head coach Philippe Clement could be sacked before the end of the calendar year.

Hibs and Hearts are gearing up for games against Motherwell and Aberdeen at the weekend, respectively - in the meantime, here are all the biggest rumours from around the Scottish Premiership today.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement could face ‘sack’ after Scottish League Cup final

Philippe Clement has led a disappointing campaign at Rangers so far this season - they currently sit third in the Scottish Premiership table, with the Light Blues’ title hopes having been all but dashed.

As such, fans have begun to turn on the Belgian and have called for his sacking. According to a report from Football Insider, the 50 year old could be removed from his post after the Scottish League Cup final against Celtic on December 15 - if they fail to win, it seems inevitable that he will get the boot.

Speaking in a press conference on his future earlier in the month, Clement said: “It’s my passion and I love this club. I knew what a big challenge we would have. I could not say it out loud too much the last couple of months.

“The fans saw last season that with the right conclusions, with the right attitude, with the right mentality, with the right spirit, things can change really fast.

“We’re working really hard on that with all the group - on the pitch about what to do, off the pitch about what to do and to know what this club is about. They need to know that every loss is a drama, it’s a really bad thing, that’s what you need to live with, what you need to embrace.

“We’ve been good when we started well and we scored the first goal. We need to make this step as a group, with the whole squad together, because that’s what this club needs.

“That’s what I’ve been talking about so many times last season and this season - this mindset. That’s the mindset I want to see. That’s the mindset I’m living in.”

Liverpool could sign former Celtic player Jeremie Frimpong to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold

A former Celtic star could be on the move - Jeremie Frimpong is currently in Liverpool’s sights ahead of the January transfer window, as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s position at the club becomes less clear with each passing day.

This is according to a report from German outlet Bild. Alexander-Arnold’s contract at Anfield is due to expire in the summer - with Real Madrid thought to be waiting in the wings, it looks increasingly likely that the 26 year old will swap the Reds for Los Blancos at the end of the season.

During his time at Celtic, Frimpong made 36 league appearances for the Hoops, scoring three goals along the way. He was a pivotal member of the 2019/20 squad that won the domestic treble - since then, he has won the Bundesliga, the DFB Pokal and the DFL Supercup.