Hibs defender in 'proper team' declaration as players show support for gaffer Gray

‘We’ve lost two points,’ admits defender as squad look to build on draw

Hibs have shown that they are a ‘proper team’ united behind under-fire gaffer David Gray, according to one of the rookie head coach’s big summer signings. But unofficial vice-captain Warren O’Hora says Gray’s men are still annoyed to have dropped two points in last night’s shock-and-awe 3-3 draw with Aberdeen at Easter Road.

O’Hora, who has deputised for club captain Joe Newell when the midfielder has been unavailable, joked about getting the doctor to check his heart rate after a six-goal festival of footballing chaos that saw Hibs score TWO injury-time goals to Aberdeen’s one. Ahead 1-0 then trailing 2-1 and 3-2, Gray’s side pulled a draw out of the fire with Rocky Bushiri’s late, late equaliser.

“Obviously, there have been question marks over the character of the team over the last few weeks,” said O’Hora, the Irishman adding: “We are where we are in the league, that happens. The league never lies.

“But they're all behind the gaffer 100 per cent. There's no doubt about it.

“There's nobody in the dressing room feeling any different. I don't think we'd allow it in any way, anyone who would ever feel like they're breaking away from the group or not behind the staff.

“The gaffer and his staff have been amazing for us. You've seen it in the celebrations when we scored at the end.

“Obviously, Rocky, he's been great for us. I'm absolutely delighted for him. He's had a tough time since I've come to the club. He hasn't played a lot. He's been brilliant since he's come in.

“That shows you that the boys who haven't played as much and are coming into the last two or three games are coming off the bench, they're all behind the gaffer. We're all working really, really hard to get up the table for ourselves as well.

“Because we're a proper team. And that showed in the character to stand up against Aberdeen.”

Admitting that players had been stung by accusations that they weren’t committing enough to the cause as Hibs clattered and collapse their way through a calamitous league campaign, O’Hora confessed: “Yeah, of course. But when you're in there every day, your judgement and your opinions are your own. I'm working with these lads every day. I can see the hard work.

“By lads I mean staff as well and the club in general. I can see the hard work that everybody's putting in on the training pitch. Little things that you don't even see like kit men, chefs, staff around the building.

“We're all sticking together here. We all want the best for this club, there's no doubt about it. I think that in the last couple of minutes against Aberdeen we showed that this club is still together.

“But in that dressing room after the game, there was a sense that we've lost two points; there's no doubt about it. Because we want to win every game and there's nobody in that dressing room who wants to walk away with a draw. You wouldn't be a footballer if that was the case.

“Yes, it's a bit of a different atmosphere because you come away with something in the last couple of minutes. The atmosphere in the dressing room was obviously happy we scored in the equaliser. But at the same time we know we can be better in moments in the game.”

Laughing as he talked about his nerves finally settling a good hour or so after full-time, O’Hora pointed to the heart rate monitor on his smart watch as he said: “Had to get the doctor to check it at one stage! Emotions like a rollercoaster. I think everybody felt the same. Hibs and Aberdeen. Fans, players, staff.

“First and foremost, I thought we deserved to win. I thought we went toe-to-toe with a team that's second in the league. A team that's took points off Celtic and whoever the other big boys are.

“Credit to the boys. You go 3-2 down with less than two or three minutes left after leading the game. The character the lads showed to stay in the game and come back and get a point was amazing. There's no doubt about it.

“Me personally, I think we should have all three with the performance we put in and the chances. I think we hit the post once or twice. We had some chances as well when Myko had a header, I believe, in the first half. That's football. It happens. You don't take a chance, sometimes you get punished.

“But the character the boys showed to get back into the game in the dying minutes. You see it in the celebration.

“We're all together in this group. There's no doubt about it. And I must mention the fans as well because the atmosphere was great.

“Really felt that. Gave us all an extra push, which was an important in a game where there were three goals in the 90-something minute.”