Hibs goalies in spotlight as defender offers 'full faith' backing to flapping keepers

Smith and Bursik both culpable as Gray’s men continue to leak goals

Hibs defenders have “full faith” in the under-fire goalies currently contributing to so many opposition opportunities, according to on-field leader Warren O’Hora. The centre-half, who admits that EVERYONE in and around the first-team squad has to cut out the silly errors, insists there is no “uncertainty” because of Josef Bursik and stand-in Jordan Smith flapping in key moments.

Former England Under-21 goalkeeper Bursik was benched for Tuesday night’s pulsating 3-3 draw with Aberdeen at Easter Road. Veteran back-up Smith stepped into the role – but was culpable for at least one of the visitors’ goals.

O’Hora, whose own season’s efforts include gifting St Mirren a goal in the recent home loss that piled so much pressure on gaffer David Gray, says he believes both to be good keepers. And he denied that Gray switching goalies did anything to unsettle the defence.

“No, we have full faith in both of the keepers,” said the Irishman, who has deputised for club captain Joe Newell on a number of occasions since his summer move, the former MK Dons man adding: “I have full faith in anybody who's behind me who's at this club - because I see them every day.

“I know how much all the keepers here want to play; all the players want to play. We're pushing each other every day in training.

“There's no uncertainty with me personally because of who's behind me because I can see how good they are in training. How well they speak to us, how well they demand from us, how well they organise us.

“I thought Smudge (Smith) was brilliant against Aberdeen. I think obviously Joe was unlucky to miss out.

“But look, that's football. It's the same everywhere, in every position on the pitch. And look, back to your question, there's no uncertainty about any goalkeeper behind me in this club.”

Despite his vote of confidence in the goalkeepers, O’Hora admits Hibs need to cut out the individual errors still costing them dearly, declaring: “One hundred per cent, yeah of course. That happens everywhere in football, it's the fine margins. One step in the wrong direction and it could be a mistake and lead to a goal.

“We're in the top division in Scotland, you’re going to get punished. Some silly decisions over the weeks, 100 per cent.

“I was in the exact same boat a couple of weeks ago - I made a silly mistake, and we conceded off it. It does happen, there's no doubt about it, we need to cut it out. 100 per cent we need to cut it out because we are where we are because of it. There's no shying away from that.”