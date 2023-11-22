Rangers price issue as Celtic exit likely

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Scottish Premiership returns to action this weekend following a two week international break in which Scotland drew their final two qualifying fixtures. Steve Clarke's side came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw in Tblisi before welcoming Norway to Hampden Park on Sunday.

Lawrence Shankland shone for Clarke, scoring the late equaliser in Georgia, and now returns to Hearts in the hope of securing a seat on the plane next summer. Hibs, meanwhile, will welcome back Australian star Lewis Miller who produced a stellar for the Socceroos against Bangladesh.

Nick Montgomery and Steven Naismith will now hope their international aces can similarly shine when they take on Dundee and St Johnstone respectively this weekend.

Ahead of the 14th matchday in the Scottish Premiership, here is the latest news from Hibs and Hearts' domestic rivals...

Ex-Ibrox star costs 'too much' for Rangers return

Ryan Kent's salary demands are too much for Rangers after initial talks about a return to Ibrox for the 27-year-old winger, who will be allowed to leave Fenerbahce on loan in January only six months after leaving the Scottish Premiership club (Gazete Vatan).

The English footballer has reportedly been left frustrated and on the fringes of the squad in Istanbul with his boss Ismail Kartal criticising his fitness and performance levels.

Reports had initially suggested that with the 27-year-old likely to be sent out on loan from January, the Gers could bring him back but the news outlet Gazete Vatan details that the salary demands the Ibrox side would have to cover have proven to be "too much".

Fenerbahce are now said to be looking at other alternatives to move the ex-Rangers star Kent in the winter window.

Celtic outcast seeks homeland return

Celtic centre-half Yuki Kobayashi, who has yet to make a competitive appearance under Brendan Rodgers, is a target for several J-League clubs as the 23-year-old prepares to return to Japan on loan in January but would be keen on a return to old club Vissel Kobe (Scottish Sun).

The 23-year-old remains highly rated in his homeland, despite his flop at Celtic since arriving in January. He has made just seven appearances after arriving on a free transfer under the former boss Ange Postecoglou. The centre-back was set to be allowed to leave on loan in the summer but picked up an injury and, since returning to fitness, is playing for Celts' B team.

Kobayashi is currently seventh-choice in central defence at Parkhead and with the J League window opening in six weeks, he will hope to have a deal in place before then.

Serie A and Premier League eye Rangers starlet

Rangers remain in talks with Ross McCausland, the 20-year-old who has now won his first Northern Ireland cap, over a new deal, but there is growing interest from Europe's top leagues in the winger who is out of contract next summer and who has been scouted by Brentford (Daily Record).

Reports in Italy on Tuesday also detailed that McCausland is being monitored by Serie A sides Roma and Atalanta. Talks remain on going between the youngster and the Light Blues with the latter hoping to tie him down until 2027.