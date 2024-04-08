Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Another weekend of Scottish Premiership action was capped off by a thrilling Old Firm derby at Ibrox. Rangers clawed back a 2-0 deficit to force rivals Celtic to settle for a point each following a 3-3 draw. The battle at the top of the table remains extremely tight, with the Gers due to play their game in-hand this week.

Hearts secured their first win of the month after a tough challenge from St Mirren but Hibs weren’t as fortunate as they fell 2-1 to St Johnstone, stinging their top six chase.

Following the latest round of fixtures, let’s take a look at the latest headlines around the Premiership.

Rangers star slammed for Old Firm display

There was a lot to unpack from the Ibrox showcase and despite Rangers’ inspiring comeback, one man has been criticised by pundits following his performance. Fábio Silva, currently on loan from Wolves, came under fire after being booked for diving and was slammed overall for how easy he was going to ground during challenges.

“I have lost count of how many times he has gone down in a heap. It’s like the Boy who Cried Wolf,” said Chris Sutton, who was particularly irked when Silva eventually won a penalty for his side. “He's already on his way down. This would be an embarrassment.

“You shouldn't be rewarded for cheating. There has to be sufficient contact. Is this a clear and obvious error? Of course it isn't. It's an embarrassing climb down from John Beaton. It really is. Dear me."

Former Rangers star Kris Boyd echoed: “Fábio Silva, I think he has been really, really poor. Some of his antics have been a disgrace, rolling about.”

Ex-Aberdeen star linked with Juventus

Former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson has been linked with a potential move to Juventus following some breakthrough discussions at the club. According to Calcio Mercato, the Serie A side have reached an agreement in principle to bring in Bologna boss Thiago Motta to take over the reins.

Discussions have been ongoing for ‘several weeks’ and Juve have now chosen Motta as their firm choice to become the new head coach.