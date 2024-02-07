Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh giants Hearts and Hibs are both preparing themselves for a busy night of action in the Scottish Premiership.

High-flying Hearts will look to maintain their winning start to 2024 as they make the trip to face strugglers St Johnstone. Meanwhile, Hibs will look to get their season back on track in a challenging home clash against league leaders Celtic.

Hibs boss Nick Montgomery is without a league win since 9 December and will be keen for a response from his players after a dismal 3-0 loss to St Mirren.

In the meantime, Edinburgh Evening News has taken a look at all the main headlines of the Scottish Premiership including crunch talks for an under-pressure manager and key developments surrounding Celtic’s pursuit of a striker in the summer window.

Struggling Premiership manager holds key talks over future

Ross County boss Derek Adams says he will discuss his future with the club’s hierarchy after a demoralising 5-0 defeat away to Motherwell.

The ex-Morecambe boss succeeded Malkay Mackay in the dugout in November, but has struggled to make an impact on the team in his third spell in the dugout - winning just two of his opening 12 games in all competitions.

Adams hit the headlines in December when he slammed the standard of Scottish football after his side’s 1-0 defeat to Dundee - he also later went on to describe his former club Morecambe as miles better than this team.

Since that defeat in December, results have gone from bad to worse and Adams admits his future is in jeopardy.

He told BBC Sport: “I have come into a situation where everyone knows what I have come into and said what I have come into and jumped on it. So maybe give me a bit of time to think things through. I’ve got to look at the bigger picture here, not just for myself, for the football club. It was in a difficult position when I came in and it still is now.

He added: “I will hold a discussion with the chairman and the CEO and go from there. From my point of view, I have tried to come in and help the situation, it’s a difficult situation the club is in. I opened my eyes and I was honest. But all I can say is I’m not surprised. Ross County football club is a fantastic football club. But at this moment in time it’s in a real difficult circumstance.”

Ross County’s next game sees them travel to Ibrox to take on high-flying Rangers.

Celtic learn price tag for deadline day loan signing

Celtic completed their second signing of the winter window in the final hours of the window as Adam Idah completed a loan move from Norwich City.

The Republic of Ireland international told the club website that he was a boyhood Hoops fan and stated his ambition to help the team achieve silverware in the league and Scottish Cup.

However, the loan move does not include an option to buy the player permanently, according to Football Scotland, meaning that Celtic will not have the exclusive first refusal.

