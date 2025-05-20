He counts Norwich City, Newcastle United and now Birmingham City amongst former clubs.

Scotland centre-back Grant Hanley - who is included in Steve Clarke’s latest national team squad - will leave Birmingham City at the end of his contract next month.

The 33-year-old Scotland international joined the English League One champions in January on a short-term deal after departing Norwich City. He played 17 times - mainly off the bench - during the Blues’ title-winning campaign which saw them rack up 111 points.

Hanley only made two starts for Norwich this season and two late substitute appearances since September. But he did play for Steve Clarke’s Scotland in their 2-1 Nations League win in Poland last November. Haney made 197 appearances for Norwich after arriving from Newcastle in 2017, scoring five times.

Hanley joins Hibs and Hearts faces in Scotland squad

The latest Scotland squad was announced on Monday with Hibs striker Kieron Bowie earning a first-ever call up to the senior squad. The Scots play friendlies against Iceland and Liechtenstein next month and the 25-man squad also has Hearts representation with James Wilson called-up. Former Hearts and Hibs players in Andy Irving and Josh Doig also make the cut.

The announcement about Hanley was made on the club's website and read: “Birmingham City can confirm the list of retained and released players following the conclusion of the 2024/25 season.

"Grant Hanley and Lee Myung-Jae – who both joined the club in January - have been released following the expiration of their contracts, while Luke Harris, Kieran Dowell and Ben Davies have returned to their parent clubs following respective loan spells. Meanwhile, long-serving striker Lukas Jutkiewicz has retired from football following nine years and 358 appearances for the club.

"As previously communicated, Phil Neumann will officially join Blues on July 1 after signing a pre-contract agreement in January, while the club has also completed the permanent signing of Alfons Sampsted following his season-long loan from FC Twente. The club thanks each player for their efforts during their time at Blues and wishes them every success in their future careers."

Hitman Jutkiewicz famously scored Motherwell’s late leveller against Hibs during a 6-6 draw at Fir Park back in 2010. Dowell and Davies both meanwhile return to Scottish Premiership side Rangers after loan spells.