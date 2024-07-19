A Rangers match programme from 1948 is expected to fetch a four figure sum at auction. Picture date: Thursday November 30, 2023.

A roundup of the latest transfer headlines in and around the Scottish Premiership.

With Euro 2024 now a tournament to look back on, pre-season training is in full swing and clubs are navigating their way through the summer transfer window. There has been plenty to unpack this week in and around the Scottish Premiership, so let’s dive into some of the latest headlines.

Club ‘reach agreement’ for Rangers hero

Exit-linked Rangers star James Tavernier may have found his next club after weeks of speculation. According to Sports Digitale reporter Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, Trabzonspor have ‘reached an agreement’ to sign the Light Blues captain on a two-year deal, with the option to extend for a further season. However, there is ‘a difference’ of €1 million (£850,000) between the Turkish outfit’s offer and the fee requested by Rangers.

The Gers are preparing to enter a period without the influential right-back, who finished last season as the club’s top scorer with an unmatched 20 goals and 11 assists.

Trabzonspor have already enjoyed raiding Ibrox this summer, signing both Borna Barišić and John Lundstram. They are looking to bring Tavernier in to add to their growing ranks but Rangers are holding out for more cash before they part ways with their skipper.

Scotland star exiled to U21 training

Fresh back from Euro 2024, Scotland international Tommy Conway is locked in a stalemate with his club. The 21-year-old has been exiled to train with Bristol City’s U21s after no longer being considered part of the senior squad. Manager Liam Manning has made the ‘tough but necessary’ decision following Conway’s refusal to sign a new contract, according to the Bristol Post.

City had been in talks over a potential new deal for 12 months but two offers had been rejected by Conway and the club are now looking to sell him this summer to avoid losing him for free next year. The Robins and Conway’s representatives are now ‘seeking an appropriate exit route’ for the youngster, who has been on the radar of both Celtic and Rangers.