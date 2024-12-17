Hearts and Hibs will return to action this weekend for one of their final games of the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts were unable to come away with a result against Kilmarnock on Sunday, despite their opponents having a player sent off just six minutes in. Even with a man down, Killie edged out a 1-0 win to leave the Jambos rock bottom of the Scottish Premiership table.

It was a better weekend for Hibs though, who secured a 3-1 win over Ross County to move up the table, but they are still within two points of danger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both sides will return to action this weekend, with Hibs due to take on Aberdeen on the road, while Hearts will face St Johnstone after their Europa Conference League clash with Petrocub on Thursday. Ahead of their fixtures, we’ve rounded up some of the latest Scottish football news.

Scotland star slammed as a ‘liability’

Scotland captain Andy Robertson is not enjoying the best season of his career by any stretch at the moment. The Liverpool left-back was hounded for his latest performance at club level, when he was sent off for a last-man challenge on Harry Wilson when they played Fulham last time out.

The match ended 2-2, denting Liverpool’s previous hefty lead over their closest Premier League title rivals. While some have suggested the red card decision was harsh and potentially even incorrect, others believe it was the correct decision, which wrapped up an overall terrible brief outing for Robertson, who also failed to deny Andreas Pereira the opening goal.

Dave Hendrick of Anfield Index tore into the Scottish left-back and criticised his performances over the last couple of seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s been between poor and cr*p every single week for two and a half years now. The [Andreas Pereira] goal? Entirely his fault. A left-back defending the back post like that… it’s unforgivable.”

Reflecting on the sending off, he Hendrick continued: “He’s a liability. A simple first touch, and he makes a hash of it. The last man challenge and red card summed it up — he’s been poor for far too long.”

Celtic star addresses future rumours

Celtic got the better of Rangers to lift the Scottish League Cup on Sunday following a 3-3 thriller and a penalty shootout decider. Despite the defeat, Philippe Clement is not believed to be under any additional stress as his position as manager continues to hang in the balance.

Alex Valle, who has been linked with a potential Parkhead exit in January, opened up on his current situation following Celtic’s win. The left-back is on loan with the Hoops until the end of the season, when he will return to parent club Barcelona. Valle has given an honest response to how he feels about his future once his temporary contract with Celtic runs out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both I and the team are in very good form. I’m really happy, and I think the team is amazing. It’s a great reward to end the year,” he said of the Scottish League Cup win to Mundo Deportivo. “Barcelona has always been my home. This would be my 11th season, so I have a special fondness for it. In the end, it’s the circumstances of football, and everyone does what they can.

“I’m very grateful for everything that’s happened and everything that’s happening in my life. I live in the present and enjoy it, and whatever happens next will be what is meant to happen. I feel I’ve improved and will continue to improve in other areas.”