Scotland star’s solid start to life at Napoli has attracted interest from the Serie A league leaders.

The latest international break is underway and the Scottish Premiership is on the back burner ahead of the national team’s Nations League double-header against Greece.

Steve Clark’s side are back in action after a four-month break in the first leg of the League A play-off in Athens - with another three games to come against the Greeks this year.

And national team hero Scott McTominay has been linked with a move to Inter Milan.

Ex-Man United ace McTominay linked to Serie A league leaders

Home reporting by Fichajes suggests that the all-action midfielder is being closely watched by the San Siro outfit - who admire his “versatility” and think he’d fit in well at the Nerazzurri.

McTominay has grabbed seven goals and four assists this season after making a near £30 million move from Premier League strugglers Man United.

Napoli are said to be taking a tough stance regarding the Scot, who has impressed alongside fellow national team star Bill Gilmour.

Scotland captain Robertson’s future uncertain at Arne Slot’s Liverpool

The full-back is up for the fight amid reports that Liverpool have been prioritising a new left-back for next season in the transfer market.

The Anfield side lost out to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final last weekend but are well-ahead at the top of the Premier League in Arne Slot’s maiden campaign.

Speaking in the Scotland camp, Robertson said: "Your time comes and I don't think it's my time yet but even if we do bring someone in, then so be it.

“I think we’ve been linked with pretty much every left-back in the world. That comes with playing with one of the greatest clubs in the world. I look back on these eight years I’ve had here as the starting left-back at that club and I feel a lot of pride.

Ferguson impresses for Bolonga as club prepare to lose midfielder

The ex-Aberdeen midfielder captained Bologna to a cracking 5-0 Serie A win over Lazio last time out.

And La Gazzetta dello Sport (via 1000 Cuori Rossoblu) say that Vincenzo Italiano’s side are preparing for the eventuality of losing Ferguson this summer.

They report that Bologna have identified Monza captain Mateo Pessina as a potential replacement for the Scotland call-up - who will be hoping to get minutes tonight in Greece.

Monza are set to drop to Serie B and a cut deal would suit Bolonga - who are hoping to fetch at least £20 million for Ferguson with a host of Serie A giants interested.