Hibs academy graduate and current Ayr United boss Scott Brown has lifted the lid on a number of stories regarding his playing career, managerial ambitions and his role models in the sport.

Brown burst onto the scene as a teenager at Easter Road back in 2002 and represented the Cabbage on 110 occasions in the league under the likes of Bobby Williamson, Tony Mowbray and John Collins.

In his final season in the capital, he lifted the Scottish League Cup with the Hibees, an achievement which marked the first of 23 trophies that he won as a professional before a trophy-laden 14-year stint at Celtic.

Brown, who ended his career with Aberdeen in 2022, has picked up knowledge from some of the most successful and charismatic coaches in the history of Scottish football and has revealed three names that he has confided in for advice as he seeks to forge his own career as a manager in Scottish football.

He told journalist Derek McGregor: “Brendan (Rodgers), Gordon (Strachan) and Lenny (Neil Lennon) — I still speak to all three of them all the time. I ask Brendan for a lot of advice.”

Brown went on to describe the attributes he likes in all three coaches that managed him during different stages of his incredible career at Parkhead.

“Stracho’s just amazing — he’s a great personality, great human being, but also at the same time he’s got an understanding of this generation of football. What you want, how you have to maintain yourself, how you have to look after yourself.

“Lenny’s brilliant because he’s honest.Whether you were good or you were rubbish at the weekend, he’d tell you that as a player. And he does with other games as well. But also small things, like going away, he keeps in touch with texts and wee phone calls to make sure everything’s alright.

“Even when he was away, just speaking to him and having that understanding.”

Brown was part of Celtic’s invincible team shortly after Rodgers’ arrival for his first stint in 2016. He describes the ex-Liverpool boss's appointment as a real eye-opener and one that prolonged his career at the highest level.

“Shape, structure, was very good, spot on. Time of movement, it had to be right.” Brown explained.

“You always look at a manager and steal a few things. Brendan came in…body fat was a huge thing, distance covered, high speed had to be hit in training and in games. You had to tick it off.

“We all got into a competition - me, Cal, James and other people.You’d start to look and think ‘I ran 12k, he ran 12.2. Right, I’m going to run 12.3 next week and make sure I’ve also got 102 touches, more than the others, more forward passes…

“I started to think: ‘The gaffer’s got me on toast here. He’s actually making me think and playing with my own mind.’

“Brendan came in and he was a huge turnaround - he probably kept me playing longer than I expected to play. For me he was spot on at the right time for a manager to come in and help me.

“What he brought to my game, not just desire but desire to look after myself and be the best I could possibly be.”

Brown represented Scotland on 55 occasions and was handed his first professional cap by Rangers icon Walter Smith. Brown’s Celtic side often went toe to toe with Smith’s Light Blues team in a number of famous battles, but despite the rivalry, Brown holds the late great Smith in high regard.

He explained: “He had that aura about him. Him and Coisty at the time and Tommy Burns, when we were at Scotland it was brilliant. Honestly, it was great. It was a great laugh, the three of them.

“You always knew Walter was the one, though.He’d come in, he’d have a bit of banter with you but then he would leave — and these two would take the mickey out of you, they would join in with training, have a wee bit of banter.

“We did really well under Walter because of the circumstances with Tommy and Coisty and having that bit of banter.”

Dundee midfielder set for return after collapsing

Dundee midfielder Mo Sylla is back in training with his team-mates just days after suffering an anaphylactic shock at half-time against Aberdeen.

The French footballer was taken to hospital as the match against Aberdeen continued after collapsing in the changing room during a team talk.

He was recently given the all-clear to return to training last week and was pictured joining in training on both Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of this weekend’s clash with Kilmarnock.

Tony Docherty told Courier Sport: “Mo has trained with us. Obviously we had a fright at the weekend but he’s recovered from it and it’s great news.

“We’re delighted and there has been a real rally round from the squad, Mo thanked them for that on Monday. There has been real support for Mo because it was a worrying situation.

“We’ll see how he is for Saturday. We’ll leave it up to the medical department to make a decision on him.They are continuing to do tests to make sure there is no re-occurrence and Mo’s mind can be at ease.”