The international break is over and the Scottish Premiership returns this weekend with a full card of fixtures. Nick Montgomery’s first game in charge of Hibs will be a tough away trip to Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock while Hearts host Aberdeen at Tynecastle as both clubs look to turn around their recent poor form. Meanwhile, there is still plenty of fallout from the recent summer transfer window.

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips, on loan at Celtic, has been discussing his future and a potential permanent move to the Hoops while Rangers summer interest in a Leeds United player has been revealed. Elsewhere, both Glasgow clubs have been accused of ‘overlooking’ a former Hibs player who left the club in January.

Here are the latest transfer news headlines from around the Scottish Premiership on Thursday, September 14:

Liverpool defender addresses potential Celtic switch

In an exclusive interview with CeltsAreHere, Nat Phillips has said he will hold talks with Celtic in January about a potential permanent move. The 26-year old is in the final year of his Anfield contract.

He said: “We’ve not had any conversations about that yet. Obviously, there’s an injury situation at the club at the moment and I’ve been brought in to try and help ease that. So that’s where we’re at at the moment we’ve not had any further conversations I think as it stands we’ll talk in January”

Rangers had summer interest in Leed United man

Per a report from The Athletic, Rangers ‘explored the possibility of signing Leeds United midfielder Jamie Shackleton and ‘had a genuine interest’ in the 23-year old. However, no bid emerged from Ibrox.

The England youth international spent last season on loan at EFL Championship side Millwall and has featured regularly for Leeds in the early stages of the new season.

Celtic and Rangers accused of ‘ignoring’ Hibs star

Former Rangers and Newcastle United defender Craig Moore says the Old Firm have been ‘ignoring the Scottish market’, citing former Hibs defender Ryan Porteous as an example. The Scotland international left Easter Road in January and signed for EFL Championship side Watford.