The latest transfer news headlines from the Scottish Premiership an beyond as Hearts and Hibs’ rivals continue their summer business.

Aberdeen are the first team through to the quarter-finals of this season’s Viaplay Cup, having won 2-1 at League One Stirling Albion last night, with Hearts and Hibs now looking to join them.

Both of the Edinburgh clubs are in action tomorrow with the Jambos welcoming Partick Thistle to Tynecastle while Lee Johnson’s side host Raith Rovers at Easter Road. Meanwhile, the summer transfer window remains open until the end of the month and there is still plenty of speculation going on surrounding Scottish clubs and players.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has discussed links to two notable players, a defender who Rangers are said to be targeting is in contract discussions with his current club and a Scotland international has suffered an injury setback. Here are the latest Scottish transfer news headlines on Saturday, August 19:

Celtic boss shuts down Ryan Fraser transfer links

A move to Scottish champions Celtic may not be on the cards for Ryan Fraser after all, despite widespread reports linking the Newcastle winger with a move to Glasgow’s east end. Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers was questioned on links to both Fraser and to Wolves’ star Daniel Podence and gave the same answer to both questions. When asked if there was ‘information’ on the two reported targets he said: “None at all.” (Shields Gazette)

Millwall boss wants defender to sign new deal amid Rangers transfer links

Millwall manager Gary Rowett says they are aiming to sign defender Jake Cooper on a new deal with the centre back being linked with a move to Rangers as well as Leeds United and West Brom. The 28-year old is in the final year of his current contract at The Den with his gaffer saying: “We want Coops to sign a new deal, It has been well-documented that he has got a year left and there has been quite a lot of speculation out there. But as far as we’re concerned, our focus is on him signing a new deal. At this moment in time we are still in those discussions and we’re hoping it is something we can conclude.” (GlasgowWorld via South London Press)

Celtic now ‘best placed’ to sign Kieran Tierney

A sensational return to Celtic could be the only avenue open for Arsenal fringe star Kieran Tierney this summer. The news comes after Newcastle United ended their interest in the Scotland international despite extensive talks with his camp. (Football Insider)

Scotland and Liverpool star injured