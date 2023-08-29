Here are the latest transfer news stories from Hearts and Hibs’ Scottish Premiership rivals with Deadline Day fast approaching.

The summer transfer window closes on Friday which means clubs across Scotland face a race against the clock to get any final deals over the line.

Hearts and Hibs are both focused on this week’s Europa Conference League fixtures while the Easter Road club are also beginning their search for a new head coach after Lee Johnson’s sacking. Meanwhile, there are plenty of transfer news headlines surrounding their Premiership rivals.

Celtic are in a ‘race against time’ to get their latest signing registered in time for this weekend’s Old Firm derby while Rangers are ‘considering’ a loan move for a Leicester City defender and a Aberdeen player is being ‘tracked’ by clubs in England. Here are the latest Scottish Premiership transfer news headlines on Tuesday, August 29:

Celtic in ‘race against time’ to get new signing registered

Luis Palma boarded a flight to Glasgow yesterday ahead of becoming Celtic’s next signing. Palma could be thrown at the deep end with a debut against Rangers in Sunday’s Old Firm derby but Celtic chiefs will face a race against time to work through visa, work permit and international clearance paperwork. (Football.Scotland)

Rangers ‘consider’ loan move for Leicester City defender

Rangers are keeping a close eye on Harry Souttar’s situation ahead of the transfer deadline. The problem will come down to whether or not Rangers can agree to the financial side of the deal with the Foxes, which would likely be a loan. Leicester bought Souttar for £15million in January but since then they have been relegated to the English Championship. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen defender ‘tracked’ by clubs

Former Aberdeen skipper Anthony Stewart could be heading for the Pittodrie exit. The out-of-favour 30-year-old defender is wanted by clubs in Scotland’s top-flight as well as in England’s League One or Two. He has yet to play a competitive game for the Dons since Barry Robson took charge in May. (Press & Journal)

St Johnstone want to sign ‘destroyer’