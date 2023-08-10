Here are the latest transfer news headlines from around the Scottish Premiership as Hearts and Hibs’ rivals continue their summer business.

Hearts and Hibs are both due in European action tonight as they face Rosenborg and Luzern respectively in their UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round first legs.

Meanwhile, with the next round of Scottish Premiership fixtures also fast approaching, the summer transfer window remains open for the rest of August and clubs across Scotland continue to be active. Here are the latest transfer news headlines from around the Scottish Premiership on Thursday. August 10:

Rangers boss distances himself from ‘lazy’ transfer links

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Beale has distanced himself from reports he could be lining up a summer transfer swoop for Harry Souttar - younger brother of Rangers and former Hearts defender John. He said: “Harry Souttar - there might be a bit of lazy stuff around that because his brother plays for us and I believe he follows our club. If there is any news on that, you’ll be the first to know.” (GlasgowWorld)

Celtic ‘enquire’ about former Chelsea and Barcelona youth star

Celtic have made enquiries for two centre-backs as they look to replace Carl Starfelt. It’s understood enquiries have been made for Elfsborg’s Gustaf Lagerbielke and Volendam’s Xavier Mbuyamba. Reports in Sweden suggest Celtic are further down the line with Lagerbielke. (Anthony Joseph - Sky Sports News)

Former Motherwell midfielder a ‘tranfer target’ for Dundee