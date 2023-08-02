The excitement across the country is palpable with the new Scottish Premiership season set to get underway in just a few days time.

Hearts are in action on Saturday as they head to McDiarmid Park to take on St Johnstone while Hibs are set to host St Mirren at Easter Road on Sunday. Meanwhile, the summer transfer window will be open till the end of the month so there is still plenty of time for deals to be done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Scotland international striker, who has been linked with Rangers, is apparently set to quit his current club in favour of a move to another EFL Championship side while a Celtic starlet is apparently attracting interest from across Europe. Elsewhere, St Johnstone have confirmed the signing of a former Liverpool defender. Here are the latest Scottish Premiership transfer news headlines on Wednesday, August 2:

Celtic winger ‘attracts’ European interest

Hoops youngster Rocco Vata is reportedly wanted by a number of clubs in Italy, England and Belgium this summer after the 18-year-old was snapped up by high-profile football agency CAA Base. Vata has several options abroad, with Celtic eager to tie him down on a new long-term contract. (GlasgowWorld via Sky Sports)

Middlesbrough to treble wages of Rangers linked striker

Ross Stewart looks set to quit Sunderland in favour of a move to EFL Championship rivals Middlesbrough, who are prepared to treble his wages. The Scotland international has been linked with Rangers in recent months while also turning down multiple new contract offers from the Black Cats. (Football Insider)

St Johnstone snap up former Liverpool defender