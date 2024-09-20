Spartans manager Dougie Samuel

Spartans boss Dougie Samuel says it would be inappropriate were he to tell his players not to dream of a Hampden semi-final showdown.

The Ainslie Park men face a mouthwatering televised trip to Pittodrie tomorrow to face Premiership high-flyers Aberdeen in the last eight of the Premier Sports Cup.

The League Two outfit upset the apple cart in July when they finished top of Group E to qualify for the knockout stages and then claimed the scalp of top-flight Ross County five weeks ago, Blair Henderson notching the only goal of the game to see Spartans safely through.

Another mammoth task awaits this weekend with Jimmy Thelin's Dons in formidable form having won all ten league and cup matches so far this season.

But that won't stop the Spartans family of dreaming of the unthinkable and reaching the penultimate stage of a national cup competition.

"You've got to allow yourself to dream - otherwise what's the point?" Samuel told the Evening News. "But you have to keep the game in perspective. It's very much a tie to enjoy in the here and now but it doesn't mean you don't go there with objectives in mind, like be competitive and do the club proud. It woud be inappropriate for me to tell anyone not to dream, we've worked hard to put ourselves in this position.

"The game tomorrow is one in isolation. It's one for the players, the staff and supporters to enjoy and relish the experience. Our priority this season is to consolidate our status as an SPFL club which is still something we're trying to do. And what that means is being competitive in League Two.

"We can look forward to the game because our cup record in recent times has been good. Even in those games where we've played full-time opposition and lost, we've been competitive and stayed in the game for as long as possible, so I guess that will be the message this weekend.

"I don't think anybody is kidding themselves on. Aberdeen have made a fantastic start and they're flying so it probably couldn't be much more difficult. But it's an experience to be enjoyed and not something to go in with any fear or apprehension.

"Aberdeen finished last season well too so they've got some real momentum. We expect a full-time team that will come out flying who will try and put the game to bed as early as possible. We fully appreciate the quality they have but the wonderful thing about football is there can be shocks and upsets.

"When we faced Hearts in the Scottish Cup at the start of the year I said 95 out of 100 times Hearts beat us, but what you don't know is it the time when something magic happens. The same rule applies on Saturday. Look at Lincoln City getting to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup a few seasons back so you point to examples when miracles do happen.”

Samuel was full of praise for newcomer Swede Thelin who has Aberdeen riding the crest of a wave.

"Hopefully I get the opportunity to have a conversation with him at some point and congratulate him on the fantastic start he has made," he explained. "I take my hat off to him moving countries and embracing a new league and culture, but that's the way the modern game has gone for these up and coming young coaches if you want to progress your career.

"It's been a challenging start for us incorporating additional cup games which has been exasperated by having some key players out. But we've got those ones back and the squad is probably the healthiest it has been this season, so we're in good shape."