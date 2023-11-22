Spartans write to SWPL to request for “urgent review”

Manager Debbi McCulloch has confirmed that Spartans have written to the SWPL1 to request an urgent review of the medical requirements at games.

Spartans have struggled so far this season in the SWPL1. Credit: Spartans Women

This request is in the wake of Becky Galbraith’s injury last weekend. The SWPL1 fixture between Aberdeen and Spartans had to be suspended for almost 30 minutes after the striker went down with a neck injury. McCulloch took to X (formerly Twitter) after the game to demand more action be taken on the medical front from the league. Now the club seeks the same medical requirements at both men’s and women’s games as a result of the review.

“I have made my views clear on it,” McCulloch told the Edinburgh Evening News. “The club has written to the SWPL to ask for an urgent review of the provisions that should be at SWPL1 level. I believe that the SWPL will consider this over the next week. I will not hide behind a Tweet, we have been talking about this for too long about things like what ‘does a medical practitioner mean’. Does it mean a doctor, a paramedic or a physio – what are the requirements?

“We all know what the requirements are and it can’t be an affordability challenge anymore. Ultimately, if the men’s game stipulates that there should be a paramedic and a club doctor at SPF games, then the women’s league should do the same.”

Spartans have seen multiple head injuries so far this season with Tegan Browning also suffering a concussion against Hearts last month. However, Galbraith’s is far more severe with the striker having to be taken away in an ambulance after her injury.

The 33-year-old is one of Spartans most important players and netted twice against Hearts last month. Late last season, she also won the SWPL1 Player of the Month for May after scoring seven times as well as picking up an assist. Her return to the pitch will take time with McCulloch stating that it is based on an ‘individual's progress’ how quickly she will recover.

“[Her return] will depend on how long she remains symptomatic,” McCulloch explained. “Tegan Browning for example has been out since the Hearts game which has been five weeks and that was a minor concussion. Until the symptoms leave, there won’t be any training, there won’t be any return to play.

“We have to treat this very seriously and unfortunately, Becky [Galbraith’s] symptoms are very serious because it was a serious concussion that was sustained. It is timing, it is individual, there is no way we can put a time on it. Sooner rather than later would be great, however, her health comes first and until she hasn’t got any symptoms then unfortunately, she won’t be on the pitch.”