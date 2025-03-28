Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The pair at Dunfermline Athletic faced an allegation of assault to severe injury and danger to life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two Dunfermline Athletic players have appeared in court after a recent incident in Edinburgh.

Club captain Kyle Benedictus, 33, and Sam Fisher, 23, currently spending time away from the Scottish Championship side on loan to Stenhousemuir, appeared in private at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday. Both have been granted bail and will be appearing back in court at a later date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They faced an allegation of assault to severe injury and danger to life. Dunfermline Athletic have said in a short statement: "DAFC can confirm that club captain Kyle Benedictus and defender Sam Fisher have appeared in court in relation to an alleged assault following an altercation in Edinburgh several weeks ago. As this is an on-going legal case, the club has no further comment to add at this time."

Benedictus signed for the East End Park side in 2022 and has also turned out for other Scottish sides such as Dundee, Montrose and Raith Rovers. Fisher came through the youth ranks at Dundee and is building more experience in the game with Stenhousemuir in League One. He has also featured at East Kilbride and Forfar Athletic.

Dramatic Dunfermline Athletic week

It’s more news in what has been an already dramatic week for the club. Former Hibs boss Neil Lennon has arrived as manager to replace Michael Tidser and has brought with him a blockbuster new signing, ex-Celtic and Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama.

Lennon said earlier this week: “They might surprise themselves by playing the ball forward a little bit more and playing with a belief and an effervescence and just a little bit of positivity. I just felt like in the last couple of games they’ve just been meandering through the games. We need to change that very, very quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s talent here, there’s no question. It’s not just about the talent, it’s about consistency of your day-to-day training and consistency of performance as well. It’s not about what I’ve inherited, they just need a little bit more clarity, we think, on the direction that we want to take the team and what they are asked to do.

“It’s a new regime. I only think you win the fans round by being positive with the performances and getting positive results. I think some are pleased that I’ve come in to try and stabilise and galvanise the club, but I haven’t really thought about that. That’ll all come as we go along. I hope they’re pretty receptive, and I think they will. There’s a good crowd here and a good fan base.”