SPFL club hit with 'cash crisis' as Christmas wages issue emerges

League One side Edinburgh City are currently facing a Christmas crisis as they have warned players they may be unable to pay them.

As reported by The Sun, a number of the first-team squad are already owed wages and it was believed that the owed money is not guaranteed before Christmas. Reportedly, the club chiefs had been anticipating income to increase in the recent weeks but that money as so far failed to appear leaving directors facing a crash flow crisis ahead of the festive period.

A club spokesperson confirmed: “It is an unfortunate situation but we desperately want to resolve it in the best interests of all concerned.

“We are doing everything humanly possible to find a solution as quickly as possible.”

It’s understood chairman John Dickson has made the SPFL aware of the situation.

Dickson, a local and well respected businessman, led a fans consortium to take over from previous owner Tom Tracy in June and has since tried desperately to cut costs in order to protect the club. The playing budget was reportedly cut by £150,000 but this has proved too little due to the increase in operational costs.

As well as the SPFL, PFA Scotland are fully aware of the situation.The players’ union has said it will give its members all the backing and support they need.

The Sun has also revealed that the league chiefs will discuss the situation at their next board meeting on 19 December but the City directors are still hopeful they can secure investment before then.

It’s believed the players have already been told they could be set to walk away for free in January.