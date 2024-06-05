SPFL club seek advice from insolvency practitioner as controversial plan scrapped

A general stadium view during a cinch Championship match between Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Airdrieonians (Pic: SNS)

The recently relegated Championship club have scrapped plans to move their training based hundreds of miles away from their home.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have scrapped the highly controversial plans which would have seen them move their training base hundreds of miles away from the Highland Capital.

Last month, following their relegation from the Championship to League One, the 2023 Scottish Cup finalists announced plans to relocate training sessions to the home of division rivals Kelty Hearts. It was a plan devised to combat the financial pressures facing the club but was met with strong resistance by supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Confirming the decision to ‘remain training at Fort George for the foreseeable future’, It was also announced that the Jags have approached a ‘suitably qualified insolvency practitioner’. A statement said: “The Board of Directors are in discussions with potential new investors into the club and remain hopeful of finding a new investor or new owners.

“However, in the circumstances we currently find ourselves in following the loss of the Statkraft contract at Caledonian Stadium which was worth 7 figures to the club and given the new financial position of the club, it is also prudent to approach a suitably qualified insolvency practitioner to advise on how we may proceed should our efforts to find new investment fall short. For clarity, on the football front, we have decided to remain training at Fort George for the foreseeable future.”

Thistle, under the management of Everton legend Duncan Ferguson, finished 9th in the Championship last season after failing to overtake Queen’s Park on the final day of the regular season. They were able to overcome Montrose in the first leg of the play-offs having drawn 0-0 at Links Park in the first leg before winning 1-0 at home in the return fixture.