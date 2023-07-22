News you can trust since 1873
SPFL combined TV and prize money - how much Hearts & Hibs made last season compared to Celtic, Rangers & more

How do the financial rewards received by Hearts and Hibs compare to their Premiership rivals and other clubs across the Scottish league pyramid?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 11:16 BST

The new Cinch Premiership season is just a fortnight away as Hearts and Hibs look to build on what were promising campaigns last time out.

The Edinburgh rivals both challenged for a place in European competition and it was Hearts that sneaked into the Europa Conference League after they claimed a draw against Lee Johnson’s men on a tense final day of a long and challenging season.

Both clubs have been active in the transfer market during the summer window and further new additions could arrive at Tynecastle and Easter Road before the new campaign kicks off on the first weekend of August. The coffers on both side of the Edinburgh divide have been swelled by income gained from prize money and television revenue - but how do the financial rewards received by Hearts and Hibs compare to their Premiership rivals and other clubs across the Scottish league pyramid?

£86,820

1. Albion Rovers

£86,820

£91,920

2. Stranraer

£91,920

£100,280

3. Stenhousemuir

£100,280

£101,760

4. East Fife

£101,760

