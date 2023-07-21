It's been a slow summer of transfer news for Hearts fans with just Michael McGovern arriving at the club so far this window.

With just over two weeks until the Scottish Premiership returns, supporters will be hoping to see more action from Frankie McAvoy and Steven Naismith.

Luckily, the arrival of a centre-back to Tynecastle seems imminent as frustrations grow at rivals St Johnstone, who Hearts face on the opening day.

Frankie Kent seems to confirm Hearts move

Hearts target Frankie Kent has offered a hint on his future amid links to the Edinburgh club as the Peterborough United defender updated his Instagram account on Friday.

Frankie McAvoy and Steven Naismith had identified the back line as an area in need of improvement ahead of the Scottish Premiership's return next month and could have landed their man.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Tynecastle and, with his contract set to run out next summer, Peterborough looked likely to want to cash in now.

Frankie Kent now follows Hearts on Instagram (Image: Getty Images)

It appears that deal may well have been met with Kent starting to follow Hearts on Instagram today.

The transfer would see Kent leave the club he has played for since 2019, bringing a wealth of experience to Hearts thanks to his 169 appearances across the Championship and League One.

Hearts first Premiership opponents hit transfer hiccup

Hearts' first Scottish Premiership opponents of the season face a rush against time to land their new star man before the campaign opener.

Frankie McAvoy's side travel to St Johnstone on Saturday, August 5 to begin their Premiership campaign and the Perth side are facing a similarly difficult transfer window to Hearts.

Now, the club is having to badger FIFA to complete the necessary paperwork to push through the arrival of Welsh striker Luke Jephcott before the meeting with Hearts in two weeks.

According to The Courier , the former Plymouth Argyle man has agreed terms to bring him to St Johnstone but confirmation of the transfer has been delayed because the forward is only 24 years old and needs FIFA registration to move to a new country.