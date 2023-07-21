News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Hearts transfer target offers hint with social media action as rival suffers frustration

Latest Hearts news and transfer rumours during the summer window and ahead of the new season.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 21st Jul 2023, 17:00 BST- 2 min read

It's been a slow summer of transfer news for Hearts fans with just Michael McGovern arriving at the club so far this window.

With just over two weeks until the Scottish Premiership returns, supporters will be hoping to see more action from Frankie McAvoy and Steven Naismith.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Luckily, the arrival of a centre-back to Tynecastle seems imminent as frustrations grow at rivals St Johnstone, who Hearts face on the opening day.

Frankie Kent seems to confirm Hearts move

Most Popular

Hearts target Frankie Kent has offered a hint on his future amid links to the Edinburgh club as the Peterborough United defender updated his Instagram account on Friday.

Frankie McAvoy and Steven Naismith had identified the back line as an area in need of improvement ahead of the Scottish Premiership's return next month and could have landed their man.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Tynecastle and, with his contract set to run out next summer, Peterborough looked likely to want to cash in now.

Frankie Kent now follows Hearts on Instagram (Image: Getty Images)Frankie Kent now follows Hearts on Instagram (Image: Getty Images)
Frankie Kent now follows Hearts on Instagram (Image: Getty Images)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It appears that deal may well have been met with Kent starting to follow Hearts on Instagram today.

The transfer would see Kent leave the club he has played for since 2019, bringing a wealth of experience to Hearts thanks to his 169 appearances across the Championship and League One.

Hearts first Premiership opponents hit transfer hiccup

Hearts' first Scottish Premiership opponents of the season face a rush against time to land their new star man before the campaign opener.

Frankie McAvoy's side travel to St Johnstone on Saturday, August 5 to begin their Premiership campaign and the Perth side are facing a similarly difficult transfer window to Hearts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now, the club is having to badger FIFA to complete the necessary paperwork to push through the arrival of Welsh striker Luke Jephcott before the meeting with Hearts in two weeks.

According to The Courier, the former Plymouth Argyle man has agreed terms to bring him to St Johnstone but confirmation of the transfer has been delayed because the forward is only 24 years old and needs FIFA registration to move to a new country.

It seems likely that FIFA will complete the necessary details to allow Jephcott to feature against Hearts, but it is a deal both sets of fans will be watching closely.

Related topics:Transfer NewsSupportersScottish PremiershipSt JohnstoneFrankie McAvoyTynecastle