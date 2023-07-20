Celtic, Rangers ‘closing in’ on transfers and former Hearts man praises rival

The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season kicks off in just over two weeks as clubs across the division and the rest of the SPFL continue to go about their summer transfer business.

Things have gone a bit quiet at the two Edinburgh clubs in recent days but there are still plenty of major news stories coming from the likes of Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen. The Hoops are said to be ‘eyeing’ an Egyptian midfielder while Gers boss Michael Beale has commented on two poetntial new faces arriving at Ibox.

Meanwhile, a former Hearts and Aberdeen forward has praised the work done by Barry Robson this summer and an ex SPFL star has made a surprise move to India. Here are the latest SPFL transfer news headlines on Thursday, July 20:

Celtic ‘eye’ move for Egyptian midfielder

Celtic are reportedly among a host of European sides eyeing a move for Future FC midfielder Mohamed Reda. The 22-year-old has earned admiring glances over his former in Egypt and Sky Sports state the Treble winners are weighing up a bid for a player who can play in multiple roles across the middle of the park. (Daily Record)

Rangers ‘pushing hard’ to complete signings

Michael Beale has revealed Rangers are pushing hard to get deals for Danilo and Jose Cifuentes over the line. The Gers boss said: “Danilo is a player that we like, I think a lot of people like. He’s not the only forward we are talking to, but he’s the one that’s out there. Cifuentes is again a player we like and we hope that’s one that can be moved on.” (The Sun)

Former Hearts striker praises Aberdeen’s recruitment

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson will recruit players with the right character to take the club forward - according to former Dons, Hearts and Livingston forward Lee Miller. The 40-year old former Falkirk manager believes Robson’s recruitment strategy this summer is focused on signing players with the right personality as well as talent. (The Press & Journal)

Experienced SPFL striker makes surprise move to India

