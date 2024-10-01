Getty Images

A roundup of the latest news in Scottish football.

Frustrations continued for Hearts as they went another match without a win over the weekend. The Jambos remain bottom of the Scottish Premiership table with just two points on the board from two draws. Lawrence Shankland’s stoppage time goal was enough to snatch a point against Ross County but Hearts are still searching for their first win of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs were dealt a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Rangers but sit three points ahead of their Edinburgh rivals with a win and two draws. Before the top flight action returns again this weekend, we’ve taken a look at the latest Scottish football headlines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SPFL side make contact with administrators

Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC have made ‘initial contact’ with the same company that dealt with the administration of both Rangers and Hearts, according to The Inverness Courier.

Internal documents have reportedly revealed that Caley Thistle have launched talks with the large accountancy firm BDO. Despite Alan Savage’s attempts to find a buyer and promise to maintain the club for three and six months, his efforts have come to an end in a crushing blow for the Inverness side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caley Thistle are currently in the pre-administration phase but if BDO is brought in, immediate actions will be triggered, including a points deduction and redundancies for both staff and potentially players as well.

Scottish coach ‘interested’ in Premier League job

David Moyes has reportedly been connected with a return to his former side Everton if their troublesome start to the season sees Sean Dyche lose his job. According to Football Insider, while the pressure mounts on the Toffees, Moyes would be ‘very interested’ in taking the role if it becomes available in the near future.

The Glasgow-born coach has been out of a position since he left his second spell at West Ham upon the expiration of his contract at the end of last season. Since leaving the Hammers, Moyes has moved back up to Liverpool and ‘would be prepared’ to step in at Everton should the club call upon his services once again.

The 61-year-old managed the Blues between 2002 and 2013, before succeeding Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.