Hearts and Hibs are back in action this weekend in their home stretch toward the end of 2024. Scottish Premiership clubs have just three games left over the festive period, before the new year rolls in.

Hearts will be hoping to enter 2025 away from the bottom of the table but after their recent loss Kilmarnock, the Jambos remain in 12th on 13 points. Hibs were able to bounce back from their recent 3-0 defeat to Celtic with a 3-1 win over Ross County. They will take on Aberdeen this weekend, while Hearts are preparing for a clash with St Johnstone.

Hearts rivals provide injury update ahead of Sunday clash

Former Hearts man Uche Ikpeazu had not played in Scotland since 2020, when he left to join Wycombe Wanderers, but he has rejoined the Premiership ranks with St Johnstone. The 29-year-old was reunited with former Jambos manager Craig Levein following his move in May, but he is yet to make an appearance for his new side.

Ikpeazu suffered a setback during pre-season with a ‘freak injury’ after ‘twisting his knee’ and undergoing surgery. The initial update suggested he would be out until October but he is yet to make his debut for the Saints.

New manager Simo Valakari has provided an update via the club’s website on Ikpeazu and some others as St Johnstone prepare to take on Hearts this weekend. However, it’s unlikely he will be on the field against his former side on Sunday.

“Uche has done a bit of ball work, that’s a big step. I would hope to have Barry [Douglas] back at the start of January. Uche, it’s harder to judge. If he can join team training after the Christmas period I will be very happy.”

Rangers denied a penalty in cup final defeat

Rangers were left deflated and disappointed after falling to rivals Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup final on Sunday. After a 3-3 thriller, penalties decided the outcome of the Old Firm clash, and it was the Hoops who lifted the trophy. However, the Scottish FA has since admitted that Rangers were denied a penalty opportunity during the clash.

The Scotsman has reported that a mistake was made on the pitch when VAR officials failed to upgrade referee John Beaton’s free-kick decision to a penalty after Liam Scales’ tug on Václav Černý’s shirt was adjudged to be on the line, rather than outside the box.

James Tavernier took the set piece just outside the box and fired his shot over the bar. Willie Collum, SFA Head of Referee Operations, is set to address the situation on the SFA’s VAR Review Show this week.