The transfers are flying in and out of the Scottish Premiership now as we continue deep into the summer window. Clubs in Scotland’s top flight are eager to bolster their ranks ahead of what promises to be another exciting season, so let’s dive into some of the latest transfer headlines.

St Johnstone reject ‘low-ball’ offer for striker

Swansea City are looking to strike a deal for St Johnstone’s Adama Sidibeh but a ‘low-ball bid’ has been rejected by the club. Courier Sport reports that the offer tabled by the EFL Championship side is ‘a long way short’ of the Saints’ valuation and there has been ‘no thought of entertaining it or entering into negotiations’.

Sidibeh helped keep St Johnstone afloat in the Scottish Premiership last season with five goals scored in eight games, after arriving at McDiarmid Park from English non-league club Warrington Rylands back in January.

After emerging into the spotlight, Sidibeh has been the subject of a number of clubs’ interest across the border, with Swansea among those keen on bringing him in the summer.

St Mirren not willing to ‘sell for cheap’

In a similar situation, St Mirren have knocked back an offer for Caolan Boyd-Munce. Leyton Orient have reportedly placed a bid in the region of £175,000 for the midfielder, according to The Herald. The offer is not something Stephen Robinson is willing to entertain, and he has confirmed that his side have discarded the bid.

“It certainly wasn't the money that was talked about in certain articles,” the St Mirren boss said. “We have got a valuation on the player, we won't sell players for cheap anymore, we don't need to do that. We are speaking to Caolan about a new contract.

