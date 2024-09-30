Liam Lindsay could be in line for his first Scotland international call-up. | Getty Images

A round-up of headlines from Scotland, including updates on Steve Clarke’s Nations League squad and St Johnstone’s manager hunt

Scottish Premiership golden boot winner Lawrence Shankland was the hero for Hearts, who were successfully able to stop the rot of eight consecutive defeats with a dramatic 1-1 draw against Ross County.

The Jambos remain winless in the Scottish Premiership after seven matches, but interim boss Liam Fox believes the result gives the team cause for optimism.

“We’re not celebrating a draw at home but the message I wanted to get across is that the players kept going right to the end. We can do better we know that.” Fox said.

Hearts start October with the uneviable task of trying to end Aberdeen’s 12-match winning streak.

Elsewhere, Hibs were left to rue their missed opportunities in a 1-0 defeat away to Ibrox. The Cabbage missed a chance to equalise from the penalty spot before half time and showed signs of promise throughout the second half of the game despite failing to find the vital goal.

Hibs play host to Motherwell in their next Premiership encounter and will hope to return to winning ways.

Ahead of what promises to be a thrilling weekend of Premiership action, we round-up all of the main stories in the division along with a crucial update from Steve Clarke’s Scotland camp.

Former Motherwell man set for talks with St Johnstone

Riga head coach Simo Valakari has told Latvian media that he has been given ‘permission’ to speak to St Johnstone over their managerial vacancy.

The Saints parted company with Craig Levein earlier in the season and are believed to be admirers of Valakari, who is a familiar face to Scottish football fans from his stint as a player at Motherwell between 1996 and 2000.

Valakari has been in management since 2010 and has managed some of the biggest teams in Finland, Norway and Latvia. He boasts a record of 24 wins from 36 matches with Riga FC, who are currently in contention to win the Latvian Higher League title.

After his side’s 1-0 victory at the weekend, he told BBC Sport: "I'm Riga FC head coach.

"They have asked permission to talk with me, by the club. The club said yes but I have not been talking with them yet due to respect of my players and due to respect of this game."

The Saints were also given permission to speak with Aberdeen coach Peter Leven and approached Larne about their manager Tiernan Lynch, who has turned down the vacancy, according to BBC Sport.

Steve Clarke considers Liam Lindsay for first international call-up

Scotland manager Steve Clarke is reportedly considering giving Preston North End defender Liam Lindsay his first international call-up, according to Mail Sport.

Clarke will name his squad for October’s upcoming international break on Tuesday and is expected to name Lindsay in the squad for challenging tests against Croatia and Portugal.

The former Partick Thistle defender has been a stand-out for Preston in the English Championship, making nine appearances this season and ranking high for data on blocks made, aerial duels and interceptions.

Lindsay has 166 games of experience in the Championship since leaving Patrick Thistle in 2017.