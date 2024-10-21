Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The club competed in Europe for the first time in 36 years

Scottish Premiership side St Mirren are expected to announce the contract extension of manager Stephen Robinson in the coming days, despite the team’s recent 4-0 defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle.

Robinson’s existing contract at St Mirren Park runs until the end of the season, but the Buddies board have been delighted with the work he has done at the club and are planning to extend his contract for a further two years until 2027.

The ex-Motherwell boss took charge of St Mirren in February 2022, in a move which saw him leave English League One side Morecambe to succeed Jim Goodwin in the Paisley side’s dugout.

After an initial bedding-in period, Robinson led the club to a ninth place finish in his first few months. In his first full season in the dugout results improved quickly and the team climbed into the top six for the first time since 1985.

This upwards trajectory continued last season, and for the first time in 36 years, St Mirren secured qualification for Europe - finishing fifth ahead of the likes of Aberdeen, Motherwell and Hibs to clinch a Europa Conference League qualifying spot.

They defeated Icelandic side Valur over two legs but fell at the second hurdle to Norwegian outfit SK Brann in a hard-fought 4-2 loss over two legs.

They’re currently sitting eighth in the table after nine games and are on a three-game losing streak in what has so far been a mixed start to the campaign.

But the board remain confident he is the man to lead the team forward and are keen to maintain managerial stability as part of their structure.

Sun Sport understands that talks between Robinson and the Buddies board are at an advanced stage and claims that an announcement over the completion of the deal will take place later this week, barring any last minute hiccups.

St Mirren will look to bounce back from their defeat to Hearts next weekend when they make the trip to Ibrox to take on title hopefuls Rangers.

The Saints are underdogs heading into the clash, but will take some inspiration from Kilmarnock after their 1-0 victory against the Glasgow giants last time out.