A round-up of headlines from Hearts and Hibs' Scottish Premiership rivals as the Neil Critchley era begins

The Neil Critchley era begins at Tynecastle this weekend as basement club Hearts play host to sixth place St Mirren.

The former Blackpool and Queens Park Rangers boss is tasked with trying to guide his team to their first league of the season after a disappointing 10-match winless streak which stretches all the way back to a 3-0 victory over Dundee at the end of last season.

Hearts finished third in the division last season and Critchley is aiming to get the team back to those high standards as soon as possible.

Elsewhere in the capital, Hibs boss David Gray is under pressure to get his side’s season off the ground. They make the trip to take on a Dundee United team that have made a solid start to their first season back in the top-flight.

Both side’s desperately need to get points on the board to raise optimism among supporters in what has been a difficult period for both Edinburgh sides.

Ahead of a crucial weekend of Premiership football, we have rounded up all of the main headlines from around the division.

Arsenal and Newcastle show interest in Dundee prospect

Dundee youngster Ally Graham’s recent performances at youth level have garnered the interest of a number of top Premier League clubs according to Courier Sport.

Recently turned 16, the young goalkeeper this week earned a call-up to the Scotland Under-17 squad for European Championship qualifying.

He is seen as one of the nation’s most promising young shot-stoppers and is someone that Dundee will have to battle to keep a hold of.

Earlier this year, Courier Sport revealed that the youngster had trials at Southampton, while the likes of Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have also invited the youngster to train with them in the past.

This week interest has been stepped up by another English side and it is believed that Arsenal are now leading the race for Graham’s signature.

The 16-year-old is thought to have been training with Gunners legend David Seaman, who helps his former club’s youth teams at times on an informal basis.

Graham arrived for training on Monday and returned to Dundee on Thursday to join up with the Dark Blues Under-18 side for their Friday fixture.

Celtic welcome back key defensive stalwart

Celtic and Aberdeen will both battle to retain their 100 percent record this weekend when they face off at Parkhead.

Aberdeen have won all 13 games in all competitions, making them the most in-form team in Europe.

Meanwhile, Celtic’s only defeat of the campaign came in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund in a 7-1 rout. The Hoops struggled in Germany without their star defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, who missed the game due to injury.

However, The Herald understands that the USA international is back in training with Brendan Rodgers’ group and is closing in on a return to the pitch ahead of this weekend’s crucial title showdown.