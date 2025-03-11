The 18-year-old striker has been called up to the senior Scotland set-up for the first time, replacing teammate Lawrence Shankland in the squad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts striker James Wilson has continued to “catch the eye” of Scotland head coach Steve Clarke after earning his maiden senior call-up for this month’s crucial Nations League play-off matches against Greece.

The Jambos youngster, who only recently turned 18, was a surprise inclusion in Clarke’s latest squad and joins team-mate Craig Gordon, but there was no place for fellow forward Lawrence Shankland. His spot has been taken by former Hibs and current Aberdeen star Kevin Nisbet after hitting the goals trail in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson has established himself as a first-team regular at Tynecastle under Neil Critchley this season, netting six times in 24 appearances. And Clarke revealed he and Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller both have “big futures” ahead of them, with Wilson possessing one “great trait” in particular.

What James Wilson and Lennon Miller can add to Scotland squad

Explaining his decision to call up both players, Clarke said: “Obviously there have been a lot of call-offs, a lot of injuries, especially in the sort of middle to forward areas. So I just felt it was a chance to have a look at two young boys who have caught the eye, Lennon over the last 18 months and James over the last six months. It is a chance to have a look at them in the squad, see how they fit in. They are two for the future, but they can also help us just now.”

“With Lennon, I have obviously had more chance to watch him. He plays with maturity beyond his years, he captains his club, which is a big thing at such a young age. He has good qualities, he can play deep in midfield or he can play higher in midfield. He has a good delivery, box-to-box he has good energy. Now we have to see if he can fit in among the group. I am sure he has got a big big future in front of him and it is our job to look after him and try and bring him along. Hopefully this will be the start of it.

“It is similar with James. He is somebody who catches your eye. He runs in behind, he looks to score goals. That is a great trait, we are always looking for goalscorers. He has got a few in the Premiership this year. He has got in the team, he has stayed in the team. I actually brought him into one of the camps last year. We were short of bodies and we brought a couple of young ones into the camp and James was one of them. He caught our eye just in a short training session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has obviously caught the eye of the people at Hearts. He is playing week in week out. He has got good pace about him, good enthusiasm. He is another one who I think can have a big future, but for now he has to come into the squad and see how he measures up.”

Clarke intrigued to see how both youngsters react to new environment

The decision to include Wilson and Miller in his latest squad will give Clarke a perfect opportunity to assess how both uncapped players react to being part of a new environment.

“I think so,” he responded. “When I first came into the job, I looked at the squad and felt we were quite inexperienced. I tried to give them caps and make them more seasoned international players and we have done that. Now you get to the stage where, and I have been in the job for coming up to six years, even though it feels longer than that, you have to cast your eye to the future.

“Some of these players will by a natural wastage go over the top and won’t be available for the next campaigns for whoever is in charge afterwards. You have to look at who you can bring through. We have some younger ones already in the squad. Billy (Gilmour) obviously, Ben (Doak( has come into the squad and done really well, but is obviously not available for this camp. It is just a matter of trying to get the balance right so we can move forward with a balanced squad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he’s had an opportunity to speak to Wilson specifically about his rapid rise from playing for the B team in the Lowland League to becoming a first-team regular, Clarke admitted: “No I’ve not spoken to him yet. I’ll speak to him when he comes into camp. I’m hoping he is happy, excited and feeling proud.”

Wilson snubs Northern Ireland to commit allegiance to Scotland

Wilson also qualified to play international football for England through his mother and Northern Ireland through his father. He previously represented Northern Ireland at under-17 level but featured for Scotland’s 19s last year and recently admitted that he considers himself Scottish.

“So I believe,” Clarke replied when quizzed on facing competition to get the youngster to commit to Scotland and whether that played on his mind to cap Wilson early.

“No, because the Under 21s doesn’t really tie them to the country, unless they get a multitude of caps. I’d need to check the rules on that one. But if he is a good player and he qualifies for other countries then they will be looking at him as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon is expected to retain the gloves for the double-header against Greece and Clarke conceded the 42-year-old will take some shifting from his XI.

“If Craig keeps doing what he is doing, he will be in my squads.”

Scotland travel to Athens to face the Greeks at the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis in Piraeus on Thursday, March 20 with the return leg at Hampden Park on Sunday, March 23. The winner of the play-off tie will compete in League A of the next edition of the Nations League.