The Scottish FA and the BBC have provided a big announcement on how to watch Scotland games amid World Cup qualifiers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BBC has agreed an exclusive deal to broadcast all of Scotland Men’s National Team matches amid the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Supporters have had to watch the national team from behind a paywall for more than 15 years, with games initially on Sky Sports before moving to Viaplay and Premier Sports. Recent Scotland matches have been streamed on YouTube but now a broadcast deal to bring them back to free to air TV is now sealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deal with UEFA covers 14 live Scotland matches, including the European Qualifiers for World Cup 2026 against Belarus, Greece and either Portugal or Denmark, the forthcoming Nations League Play Off tie against Greece and the June friendlies against Iceland and Liechtenstein in June.

The matches will be shown on BBC One Scotland and BBC iPlayer. The agreement also includes Wales and Northern Ireland men’s international matches - the first time the broadcaster has secured live rights for all three of the UK’s devolved nations.

SFA delight

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted that BBC Scotland has come to agreement with UEFA for the rights to televise our Scotland Men’s National Team on a free-to-air basis.

“It complements their existing coverage of the Scotland Women’s National Team and, beyond that, their overall commitment to the domestic game in this country. We thank Viaplay for their support to this point. When it became apparent the rights could become available, we championed the potential for free-to-air coverage to reach as many Scotland supporters as possible and we are grateful that BBC and UEFA could reach agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Steve Clarke and the squad are heading into an exciting period – with the UEFA Nations League Group A/B Play-Off this month against Greece, two friendlies in June and a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign to look forward to. It’s great to have BBC Scotland supporting us for every kick of the ball.”

BBC react

Hayley Valentine, Director BBC Scotland, said: “I’m so excited that millions of Scotland fans will now be able to enjoy free-to-air access to all Scotland’s international matches. Bringing our audience together is at the heart of BBC Scotland’s work and I know nothing ignites passion here more than live international football.

“We’ve been working on this agreement since I started as Director last Autumn and it was crystal-clear from day one that people across Scotland wanted to see their national team back live on free-to-air television. I’m delighted we’ve been able to deliver.”