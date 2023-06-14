The UK summer transfer window opens today for all clubs in Scotland and England. But clubs will not able to sign players based overseas until the international window opens on Saturday July 1. Here are the latest rumours and a reminder of the gossip and done deals we know about so far.

Hibs

Hibs are closing in on a deal to land Will Fish from Manchester United, according to reports. According to the Daily Record, The Easter Road club have agreed a deal with Manchester United to bring the 20-year-old central defender back to the Scottish Premiership next season after an impressive loan spell in the second half of last season.

Transfer centre

The Easter Road club are also set to grant left-back Marijan Čabraja a move back to his Croatian homeland after just one season in Leith. Larne forward Lee Bonis and free agent striker Macauley Bonne, most recently at Charlton Athletic,have also been linked with moves to Edinburgh, but are not thought to be high on the club’s shortlist.

The Belfast Telegraph has reported that Hibs are interested in 23-year-old striker Bonis, who is hoping to make his Northern Ireland debut in the coming week.

Bonis is in the Northern Ireland senior squad for the first time for the Euro 2024 qualifiers away to Denmark on Friday and at home to Kazakhstan next Monday. He was an influential figure for Larne as they won the Premiership last season scoring and creating goals galore.

Derby County, Birmingham, Portsmouth, Wigan and Dundee United have all been linked with him.

Bonne is looking for another club after being released by Charlton. The 27-year-old striker scored 12 goals while on loan at Ipswich last season.

Hibs have been tracking Welsh international midfielder Jonny Williams for a while, but reports suggest the 29-year-old free agent is close to completing a move to Bradford City on a three-year deal this week after leaving Swindon Town.

Manager Lee Johnson is still keen on bringing CJ Egan-Riley back to Easter Road and needs a replacement for striker Kevin Nisbet after his £2 million move to Millwall.

Hearts

Steven Naismith is hoping to persuade Josh Ginnelly to sign a new contract.The Englishmanhas been linked with a move to Maccabi Haifa on a free transfer, according to reports in Israel. Maccabi Haifa are in the first qualifying round of the Champions League.

Naismith, however, is is understood not to be interested in Carlisle defender Morgan Feeney, a player who has been linked to both Hearts and Hibs.

Callum Paterson last week ended speculation inking him with a return to Hearts after signing a new contract with Sheffield Wednesday. That means Hearts are in the market for a right-sided player to provide Nathaniel Atkinson with competition and cover.

Celtic

Celtic’s immediate priority is appointing a manager and Brendan Rodgers is edging closer to sealing his return following face-to-face talks between both parties. The club’s majority shareholder Dermot Desmond is a huge admirer of the 50-year-old, who previously managed the club from 2016 to 2019. Rodgers is reported to have dismissed a move to Leeds United and is said to have laid out a plan to make Celtic a European force.

Reo Hatate and Kyogo have both been linked with moves to Tottenham to join Ange Postecoglou, but the Celtic would hold out for big transfer fees for the Japanese pair.

Rangers

Michael Beale promised a busy and exciting summer window for and has delivered so far with three new signings already and more on the way.

Following the departures of Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Allan McGregor, Scott Arfield and Filip Helander, a major rebuild is required at Ibrox. Beale last week signed goalkeeper Jack Butland from Crystal Palace on a four-year deal. Defender Dujon Sterling, 23, is joining from Chelsea on a four-year deal and attacking midfielder Kieran Dowell, also 23,has agreed a three-year contract to move to Ibrox from Norwich.

Reports indicate that a fourth new arrival is imminent with Dutch striker Sam Lammers set for a medical after an agreement was reached on a £3m move from Atlanta. Cremonese striker Cyriel Dessers, Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo and Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes are also on Beale's summer wishlist.

Aberdeen

Barry Robson has money to spend and group stage European football to prepare for. His priority is likely to be a replacement for key man Ross McCrorie, who moved to Bristol City for a fee worth up to £2 million last week.

The club this week confirming that 15 players had departed, including those on loan returning to their parent clubs as well as four first-team squad players Marley Watkins and Matty Kennedy.

Nicky Devlin has already been added on a pre-contract agreement from Livingston. The Dons have been linked with Slovenian striker Ester Sokler, Croatian attacking midfielder Tonio Teklic, 23-year-old Dutch free agent Jay Idzes, Northampton Town left-back Ali Koiki and teenage Liverpool winger Harvey Blair have all also been linked.

Livingston

Livingston have slapped a £1m price tag on Joel Nouble and are braced for offers for their star striker. Manager David Martindale has been forced to reduce his wage bill and is lost out-of-contract captain Nicky Devlin to Aberdeen on a free transfer.

Jack Fitzwater, Stephane Omeonga, Jackson Longridge, Jaze Kabia and goalkeeper Brian Schwake have also departed and more players could be heading for the exit door as Martindale attempts to trim his squad to free up space for new recruits.

Motherwell

