Hibernian return to Easter Road this Thursday for the second leg of their Europa League second qualifying round tie against FC Midtjylland.

Hibs are getting set for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League second qulyfing round tie against FC Midtjylland with David Gray’s side heading into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw away in Denmark last week, thanks to Jamie McGrath’s debut goal for the club in the opening 10 minutes.

The winners of this match will face Norwegian side Fredrikstad in the next round, while the losers drop to the Conference League against Oleksandriya of Ukraine or Partizan Belgrade of Serbia.

Hibs secured a place in this round of the Europa League after finishing third in the Scottish Premiership last season, and Midtjylland are here after missing out on the Danish Superliga title by a point to FC Copenhagen.

Hibernian v Midtjylland match details

This tie takes place at Easter Road on Thursday 31 July, with kick-off at 20:00 BST. Tickets to the match are now sold out.

Hibernian v Midtjylland TV channel

This game has not been chosen for broadcast in the UK, but can be streamed online.

Hibernian v Midtjylland live stream details

The match is available to watch via live stream online on a pay-per-view service with SolidSport. A match pass costs £12 and can be purchased via the Hibernian SolidSport channel. This is available for Hibs fans all over the world, excluding Denmark, Slovakia and Czechia.

What has been said ahead of Hibs v FC Midtjylland second leg

After the first leg, Hibs boss David Gray said: “I think the league doesn't lie where we finished last season and this is the reward for that.

“Domestically, we competed extremely well last season. We've done well against Rangers and Celtic, which are elite teams and then can you go and mix it in Europe? And I include the staff within that as well. So it's where the club wants to be.

“That's very ambitious. The club wants to do that. The fan base, everything, is all geared up for this club to be successful and you need to enjoy these moments. But also you need to make sure you don't pass up the opportunity. So it's all to play for. That's all you can ask for.”

Goalscorer Jamie McGrath said: “It's only halfway, both teams feeling each other out as well. It’s going to be a completely different game next week as well. We know that.

“We can't get too high or too low. We have to address it the same way as we addressed it this week but we have that little edge with the home fans on our side next week. A quick mention to the travelling fans, they were unbelievable.

“We sensed it on the drive to the stadium; you see them all outside the window. They got here early, and that buzz in the warm-up kind of spurred us on as well. We know they spent a lot of money and time coming over here. It was nice to give them a bit of a result to go back to Scotland next week.”

