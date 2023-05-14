Hearts and Hibs are battling at the right end of the Premiership table - but how have they fared in the Fair Play table this season?

The final fortnight of a long and challenging Premiership campaign has arrived and both Edinburgh clubs remain in the mix for a place in Europe next season.

Hearts remain sat in fourth place in the table after they battled back from two goals down to secure a point at St Mirren on Saturday. Steven Naismith’s side now head into their final trio of fixtures knowing the will claim a place in the Europe if they can take maximum points from all three games.

However, Hibs remain just one point and one place behind them after they scrapped their way to a goalless draw at third placed Aberdeen this weekend. Crucially, the two sides meet at Tynecastle on the final weekend of the season in what could be a winner-takes-all affair where cool heads are needed in what will be a tense atmosphere.

But where do the two club’s lie in the Premiership fair play table?

Where Hearts and Hibs lie in the Premiership disciplinary table.

St Johnstone - 108 points 83 yellow cards - 5 red cards

Livingston - 98 points 67 yellow cards - 7 red cards

St Mirren - 98 points 69 yellow cards - 7 red cards