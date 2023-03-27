Hearts and Hibs have pulled in big crowds this year but how do they compare with the Glasgow giants in the attendance table...

With just four fixtures to go in the Scottish Premiership before the end-of-season split, another fiery year of football across the country is drawing to a close.

It looks like it could be a second SPFL title on the bounce for Celtic whose nine-point lead over challengers Rangers marks an impressive season for Ange Postecoglou.

Over in Edinburgh, back-to-back losses for both Heart of Midlothian and Hibernian in recent weeks make for bad reading, but both clubs are looking at a top six finish before the split.

There have been some classic matches this season with Scots turning out in mass to watch their local clubs.

Neil Doncaster, SPFL chief executive, said: “The incredible passion of Scottish football fans is well-documented, and it’s absolutely fantastic to see our game has once again, by some margin, the highest attendance per capita in European football.

"It’s an enormous vote of confidence for our game. Attendances in Scotland have significantly outperformed other countries of a similar size for some time now, and the financial importance of gate receipts to our clubs was starkly underscored during the pandemic, when matches were played behind closed doors.”

Here's how the SPFL table would look if ranked by average attendance according to Transfermarkt .

1 . Livingston FC Average attendance - 4,081 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Ross County Average attendance - 4,122 Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . St Johnstone Average attendance - 5,381 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Motherwell Average attendance - 5,978 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales